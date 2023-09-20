The time has come when we are officially close to getting our hands on the first title of EA FC 24 now that EA Sports has moved on from the FIFA franchise.

EA have given fans with tones of new information on what to expect from this new title with updates added to famous game modes such as Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode!

With the latest news on SBCs in FC 24, fans are not happy!

Advanced SBCs in EA FC 24

Advanced SBCs were shown to be tradable on the 19 September for content creators who had the first access to the game. This news made fans excited as they would finally be able to have tradable advanced SBCs in the game as they have been untradeable since joining Ultimate Team.

However, recent news broke out that advanced SBCs have now been switched back to being untradeable ahead of the Web App being released. This switch has made fans not happy as content creators got to enjoy Advanced SBCs that were tradeable for a day and now that the game will be open to the public it is no longer tradable.

Is advanced SBCs being untradeable a bad thing?

We think that it is best that advanced SBCs stay as untradeable as making these tradable in EA FC 24 would make the start of Ultimate Team too easy for players. This would also create a massive impact on the transfer market with player prices probably not rising as high as they should at the start of Ultimate Team.

This would have a long-term effect on the transfer market and would most likely make player prices drop-down for pennies, similar to FIFA 23 however at a much faster rate. Although fans are disappointed that content creators had access to tradable advanced SBCs which will not be open to the public, we think it is a positive that it remains untradable.

