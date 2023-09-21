FC Points Are Worthless Until EA FC 24 Releases, Devs Confirm

EA FC 24 players that want to enjoy the recently released will be disappointed to hear that you are not able to use FC Points to open Ultimate Team packs, making the Web App pretty much useless for the majority of the dedicated player base until the game releases on early access on 22 September.

The Web App is a popular platform for FIFA (and now EA FC) players to manage their Ultimate Team squads, engage in trading, and keep an eye on the market. It's a hub of activity for the EA FC community, especially in the early stages of the game's release. Many players rely on the Web App to get a head start on building their dream teams.

The decision to delay the availability of pack openings with FC Points on the Web App until 22 September is likely to ensure a fair and balanced start for all players. This delay gives everyone a level playing field, preventing some from gaining an early advantage over others.

Sadly for EA FC 24 developers, some players have been able to use FC Points to open packs, as the Web App seems to be a bit bugged, letting a few lucky players slip past the embargoes to start building their squads ahead of time.

At this point all you can do is mark your calendar for 22 September, when you'll finally be able to use your hard-earned FC Points to unlock packs through the Web App or via the actual game released on early access.

