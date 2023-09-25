EA FC 24: Can you do the Pulisic Celebration?

EA FC 24 is now finally out for players who have access to Early Access and also for those who have the pre-order package of the FC 24. Players who want the Standard Edition will have to wait until 29 September 2023 before they can play EA FC 24.

With fans already jumping on the all new improved Ultimate Team, the hype is at an all-time high with the launch of EA's first FC title! Testing out new skills and celebrations, there is one celebration people want to know about.

And that is if Christian Pulisic's iconic celebration is in EA FC 24.

Pulisic in EA FC 24

Christian Pulisic is currently 79-rated in EA FC 24 playing for his new club AC Milan after moving from Chelsea in the summer transfer window for £18.8 million.

Pulisic has a potential of 82 in Career Mode, a big downgrade from his old potential of 89 back in FIFA 18. Is there time for him to still reach the higher 80's? Only time will tell but as 25 years old, he is not too old to keep progressing.

Can you do the Pulisic celebration in FC 24?

The short answer is yes, you can do the Christian Pulisic celebration in EA FC 24. This iconic celebration is Pulisic's default celebration in the game, by clicking 'A' or 'X' on Xbox/ PlayStation Pulisic will run to the camera and do this celebration.

Alternatively, if you run towards a character without clicking anything, Pulisic will still do this celebration.

Will Pulisic's celebration tempt you into doing his Ultimate Team Evolutions or to purchase him on Career Mode for this celebration?

We have already covered how to do every new celebration in EA FC 24 with the likes of Jack Grealish's celebration now in the game along with the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

