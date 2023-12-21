FC 24: Players identify the game's BIGGEST issue

Do you agree with this?

FC 24 has enjoyed a successful turnaround since its underwhelming launch, and EA will no doubt be satisfied with how it's playing heading into Christmas.

Six Title Updates have addressed many of the bugs and gameplay flaws that were dampening the FC 24 experience, and recent success in the physical UK sales charts indicates an influx of new players will finally be able to enjoy the rebranded football title.

Although patches have moved FC 24 in the right direction, however, certain issues remain, and some players believe they've identified the game's biggest problem right now.

Players identify biggest FC 24 issue

From Career Mode to Ultimate Team, most FC 24 modes have had their fair share of problems since September's release, causing some players to give up and ditch the game altogether.

Thankfully, the majority of those problems have since been eradicated, but as ever with any EA game, new ones seemingly emerge all the time. That appears to be the case with a stamina issue players have stumbled upon, and several users are even claiming it could be the biggest problem in the game.

While highlighting that the new Holiday Update was a welcome change that made some much-needed improvements, u/Sammuello believes that the "insanely high" stamina percentages "across almost every player" is a "huge factor underpinning and causing a lot of the issues" which remain in FC 24.

Posting on Reddit, they said: "With such low stamina degradation over a game, especially across the midfielders and defenders in particular, we’re seeing a HUGE amount of reward for ultra high pressure tactics - way more than the risk that is taken by using an almost full court press."

With calls for a bigger hit to overall stamina to make it more realistic, many comments agreed and explained how they'd noticed similar issues. "Several times I've paused at 60, 65, 70 minutes to make a change, and realize everybody still has plenty of fitness. Very weird," one reply said.

Another read: "Completely agree, I'd even go as far to say that relentless is overpowered. For the most part the playstyle plus is irrelevant, because as long as the card has decent stamina the base version is more than enough."

Do you think player stamina needs to be nerfed in FC 24? Let us know!

