Best Attacking Formation in EA FC 24 Will Surprise You!

After the first week of EA FC 24 with the pre-ordered package and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 with even more waiting until tomorrow for the standard edition.

For now we turn our attention over to a formation and tactic pros like @LevideWeerd are using which is considered the best attacking formation in the game!

4-3-2-1 formation in FC 24

As stated by FC 24 pro, @LevideWeerd the 4-2-3-1 formation in EA FC 24 is the best formation for attacking in numbers.

This formation will allow you to attack with seven players while still being able to defend in a 4-4-2 formation.

Balanced tactic

In balanced, you will want to alter a few settings being:

Defensive Width: 45

Defensive Depth: 67

Offensive Width: 49

Corners: 3

Free Kicks: 3

Offensive tactic

Defensive Width: 45

Defensive Depth: 67

Offensive Width: 49

Corners: 2

Free Kicks: 2

Player Instructions

The following player instructions are crucial for this tactic to work, each player plays a very specific role in making this formation one of the best in the game!

In order to attack and defend in numbers, these instructions must be matched.

Goalkeeper: Comes for Crosses, Sweeper Keeper

Right Back: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick to Position

Centre Back: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick to Position

Left Back: Balanced Attack, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick to Position

Left Centre Midfielder: Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Center

Centre Centre Midfielder: Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Center

Right Centre Midfielder: Balanced Attack, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Wing

Right Centre Forward: Balanced Width, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Basic Defence Support

Left Centre Forward: Balanced Width, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Come Back On Defence

Striker: Stay Central, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Basic Defence Support

And that is it! This formation will take your attacking game to the next level while remaining defensively sound! If you are looking for a purely defensive tactic in FC 24 then we have you covered too!

