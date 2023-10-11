FC 24: Bellerin RTTK SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has started off brilliantly and is set to get even better with the release of the next promo, Trailblazers!

EA has just released their latest Squad Building Challenge, for players who want to add a Spanish La Liga right-back to their squad, then this one is for you. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for completing the Hector Bellerin Road to the Knockouts SBC.

Bellerin RTTK SBC cheapest solutions

As part of the Road to the Knockouts promo, EA has released a ton of new players to FC 24, through Squad Building Challenges and Objectives.

Real Betis right-back, Hector Bellerin, is the latest player to feature as an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and here is the cheapest way to complete it!

Hector Bellerin SBC

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge Bellerin SBC

And that's it! Hector Bellerin has returned to his old ways with this SBC, adding to his pace, which was once crazy good in previous Ultimate Teams.

The former Arsenal man has some great links in La Liga, especially with Spanish players, with Betis' best player being Nabil Fekir whose card is a great centre-attacking midfielder option, with 80+ stats in pace, shooting, dribbling, and passing, all for under 4k coins!

Real Betis face Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol, and Rangers in their Europa League group, which they should progress through, meaning Bellerin will receive a healthy upgrade.

