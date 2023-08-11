The home of sports games

All New Updated Faces in EA FC 24

By Andrés Aquino
EA FC 24 SCANS
Credit: EA FC 24

EA Sports has promised to revolutionise the football simulation landscape and alongside plenty of gameplay changes, EA FC 24 will feature new scans and faces for some of football's most recognisable talents and rising stars.

While it won't be a complete overhaul, players that became household names during this past season will get new looks for EA FC 24, making them slightly more recognisable in case their previous look was a bit more generic.

On top of that, icons like Erling Halaand, who's already a world-class player will also get an updated scan. Comes with the perk of being the cover star of EA FC 24. He'll surely be the best-looking player in the entire game!

So, with all that being said, let's take a look at the players who will get a new face scan in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 - All players getting new face scans

This list was compiled by Twitter user DonkTrading. Take a look at it down below:

Brazil:

  • Vinicius Jr
  • Eder Militao
  • Marquinhos
  • Ederson
  • Martinelli
  • Bremer
  • Antony
  • Danilo

Portugal:

  • Luiz Henrique
  • Rafael Leao
  • Jota
  • Silva
  • Cancelo
  • Rui Silva

England

  • Rashford
  • Alexander-Arnold
  • Reece James
  • Saka
  • Grealish
  • Maddison
  • Stones
  • White

France

  • Camavinga
  • Nkunku
  • Tchouameni
  • Kolo Muani
  • Lacazette
  • Griezman
  • Koundé
  • Fofana
  • Dembele
  • Fekir
  • Cherki
  • Diaby
  • Thuram
  • Todibo
  • Coman
Argentina:

  • De Paul
  • Molina
  • Garnacho
  • Romero
  • Montiel
  • Acuña
  • Fernandez
  • Alvarez
  • Tagliafico
  • Pezzella
  • Robertone

Germany:

  • Schlotterbeck
  • Musiala
  • Gnabry
  • Kimmich
  • Sane

Netherlands:

  • Van Dijk
  • De Jong
  • Timber
  • Xavi Simons
  • Depay

Spain:

  • Gavi
  • Alex Balde
  • Gabri Veiga
  • Suso
  • Rodri

Italy

  • Fagioli
  • Chiesa
  • Locatelli
  • Kean
  • Luiz Felipe

Sweden

  • Isak
  • Kulusevski

Croatia

  • Perisic
  • Kovacic

Senegal

  • Jackson
  • Sabaly

Uruguay

  • Araujo

Norway

  • Halaand
  • Odegaard

Serbia

  • Vlahović

Georgia

  • Kvaratskhelia

Japan

  • Kubo

Ivory Coast

  • Kessie

Ghana

  • Kudus

Ukraine

  • Mudryk

Nigeria

  • Chukwueze

Mexico

  • Edson Alvarez

And that's it, if more player scans are revealed or leaked will be sure to add them to this list. For more content, check out everything you need to know about VAR in EA FC 24.

