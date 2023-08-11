EA Sports has promised to revolutionise the football simulation landscape and alongside plenty of gameplay changes, EA FC 24 will feature new scans and faces for some of football's most recognisable talents and rising stars.

While it won't be a complete overhaul, players that became household names during this past season will get new looks for EA FC 24, making them slightly more recognisable in case their previous look was a bit more generic.

On top of that, icons like Erling Halaand, who's already a world-class player will also get an updated scan. Comes with the perk of being the cover star of EA FC 24. He'll surely be the best-looking player in the entire game!

So, with all that being said, let's take a look at the players who will get a new face scan in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 - All players getting new face scans

This list was compiled by Twitter user DonkTrading. Take a look at it down below:

Brazil:

Vinicius Jr

Eder Militao

Marquinhos

Ederson

Martinelli

Bremer

Antony

Danilo

Portugal:

Luiz Henrique

Rafael Leao

Jota

Silva

Cancelo

Rui Silva

England

Rashford

Alexander-Arnold

Reece James

Saka

Grealish

Maddison

Stones

White

France

Camavinga

Nkunku

Tchouameni

Kolo Muani

Lacazette

Griezman

Koundé

Fofana

Dembele

Fekir

Cherki

Diaby

Thuram

Todibo

Coman

Camavinga

Nkunku

Tchouameni

Kolo Muani

Lacazette

Griezman

Koundé

Fofana

Dembele

Fekir

Cherki

Diaby

Thuram

Todibo

Coman

Argentina:

De Paul

Molina

Garnacho

Romero

Montiel

Acuña

Fernandez

Alvarez

Tagliafico

Pezzella

Robertone

Germany:

Schlotterbeck

Musiala

Gnabry

Kimmich

Sane

Netherlands:

Van Dijk

De Jong

Timber

Xavi Simons

Depay

Spain:

Gavi

Alex Balde

Gabri Veiga

Suso

Rodri

Italy

Fagioli

Chiesa

Locatelli

Kean

Luiz Felipe

Sweden

Isak

Kulusevski

Croatia

Perisic

Kovacic

Senegal

Jackson

Sabaly

Uruguay

Araujo

Norway

Halaand

Odegaard

Serbia

Vlahović

Georgia

Kvaratskhelia

Japan

Kubo

Ivory Coast

Kessie

Ghana

Kudus

Ukraine

Mudryk

Nigeria

Chukwueze

Mexico

Edson Alvarez

And that's it, if more player scans are revealed or leaked will be sure to add them to this list. For more content, check out everything you need to know about VAR in EA FC 24.