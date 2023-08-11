EA Sports has promised to revolutionise the football simulation landscape and alongside plenty of gameplay changes, EA FC 24 will feature new scans and faces for some of football's most recognisable talents and rising stars.
While it won't be a complete overhaul, players that became household names during this past season will get new looks for EA FC 24, making them slightly more recognisable in case their previous look was a bit more generic.
On top of that, icons like Erling Halaand, who's already a world-class player will also get an updated scan. Comes with the perk of being the cover star of EA FC 24. He'll surely be the best-looking player in the entire game!
So, with all that being said, let's take a look at the players who will get a new face scan in EA FC 24.
EA FC 24 - All players getting new face scans
This list was compiled by Twitter user DonkTrading. Take a look at it down below:
Brazil:
- Vinicius Jr
- Eder Militao
- Marquinhos
- Ederson
- Martinelli
- Bremer
- Antony
- Danilo
Portugal:
- Luiz Henrique
- Rafael Leao
- Jota
- Silva
- Cancelo
- Rui Silva
England
- Rashford
- Alexander-Arnold
- Reece James
- Saka
- Grealish
- Maddison
- Stones
- White
France
- Camavinga
- Nkunku
- Tchouameni
- Kolo Muani
- Lacazette
- Griezman
- Koundé
- Fofana
- Dembele
- Fekir
- Cherki
- Diaby
- Thuram
- Todibo
- Coman
Argentina:
- De Paul
- Molina
- Garnacho
- Romero
- Montiel
- Acuña
- Fernandez
- Alvarez
- Tagliafico
- Pezzella
- Robertone
Germany:
- Schlotterbeck
- Musiala
- Gnabry
- Kimmich
- Sane
Netherlands:
- Van Dijk
- De Jong
- Timber
- Xavi Simons
- Depay
Spain:
- Gavi
- Alex Balde
- Gabri Veiga
- Suso
- Rodri
Italy
- Fagioli
- Chiesa
- Locatelli
- Kean
- Luiz Felipe
Sweden
- Isak
- Kulusevski
Croatia
- Perisic
- Kovacic
Senegal
- Jackson
- Sabaly
Uruguay
- Araujo
Norway
- Halaand
- Odegaard
Serbia
- Vlahović
Georgia
- Kvaratskhelia
Japan
- Kubo
Ivory Coast
- Kessie
Ghana
- Kudus
Ukraine
- Mudryk
Nigeria
- Chukwueze
Mexico
- Edson Alvarez
And that's it, if more player scans are revealed or leaked will be sure to add them to this list. For more content, check out everything you need to know about VAR in EA FC 24.
