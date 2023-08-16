As we look ahead to the release of EA Sports FC 24, it’s time for Career Mode lovers to think about which teams they are going to take to the very top in the new game.

Every year players take over a team, with the aim of making them one of the world’s best, and the satisfaction when taking from League 2 all the way to the Champions League just never wears off.

So for all those Road to Glory fans who are unsure which team to start with in EA FC 24, here are five new or returning football teams for you to use in Career Mode.

New teams for Career Mode

With a new season and game are teams freshly promoted to leagues that feature in EA FC 24. So which of these new teams are right for you? Let's take a look!

Notts County, League 2, England

Starting off strong, the famous Notts County are making a return to EA FC 24 this year following a stellar season in the National League.

Finishing in second place behind a star-studded Wrexham side, County has a strike force that will take League 2 by storm.

A blend of David McGoldrick’s experience and Macauley Langstaff’s finishing should see you climb the divisions early on.

Famous for giving Italian giants Juventus inspiration for their black and white striped kits, could you leapfrog noisy rivals, Nottingham Forest, before knocking Juve out of the Champions League?

CD Eldense, Segunda Division, Spain

With two promotions in two seasons, CD Eldense is a club on the rise and is making its first appearance in the franchise in EA FC 24.

Based in the Valencian community, this club could be your next Career Mode save and will be a lot of fun, especially with the LALIGA HYPERMOTION licensing that has been introduced to the Spanish divisions by EA.

Donning a blue and red home kit and a funky pink away kit, not only will they look good on the pitch, but hopefully play well too.

And former-Brighton forward Florian Andone, who has a face scan on the game, leads the line for Eldense.

Preussen Munster, 3. Liga, Germany

Another team making a return to the game in EA FC 24 is Preussen Munster. After spending three seasons in the Regionalliga West, the crazy fourth tier of Germany, Munster won the league last season earning them a place in the 3. Liga once more.

You will face rivals Arminia Bielefeld and VFL Osnabruck in your first season with this team, so wins in those matches are essential.

A green and black striped kit makes Preussen Munster look pretty scary, so your Road to Glory could feature some aggressive players and make for an exciting save.

Who will you start your first Career Mode with?

Whether you start your Career Mode with a Champions League club, or in the depths of League 2 with Notts County, the beginning of any new game of the FIFA franchise is always exciting for Career Mode fans.

And with new features, EA FC 24 could have the be the best version of the game mode to date.