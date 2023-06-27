EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, with an exciting new era set to dawn.

Saying goodbye to the FIFA franchise as we know it, EA FC will usher in a new era of gameplay and bring about an exciting amount of new features and innovations.

One such new feature is the potential inclusion of VAR, with the FIFA series yet to take on this challenging, and controversial, real-life feature.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what we know about the implementation of VAR in EA Sports FC 24.

Will EA Sports FC 24 Have VAR?

VAR is yet to be introduced into football gaming, with Football Manager the only high-profile game to implement it.

EA, so far, have kept VAR away from games like FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, with a reluctance on bringing general gameplay to a halt.

NEW FEATURE - VAR could arrive in offline modes

Whilst there is no official information on whether VAR will be introduced in EA Sports FC 24, we have a feeling this controversial refereeing tool could be brought into offline play.

The main issue with VAR and game modes like Ultimate Team surrounds the issue of slowing down gameplay and making games last longer than they otherwise would need to.

In order to find a balance, we think implementing VAR in offline modes like Career Mode could be a great way to test VAR in EA FC gameplay.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC 24 arrives in 2023

Of course, not everyone would be a fan of this being introduced but it would keep EA at the heart of sporting reality.

Official information for EA Sports FC 24 is set to arrive in the coming weeks and we'll update you as soon as we know more about the status of VAR in this brand-new game.

EA Sports FC Brand Reveal

At long last, EA has revealed its new brand vision, identity, and logo for EA Sports FC. The brand design takes inspiration from the iconic shape of triangles in football.

From passing techniques to set plays, the shape is woven into the DNA of football and now EA Sports FC. The EA Sports FC brand is set to debut in over 100 matches across the biggest leagues in the world in the coming days.

IT'S TIME - EA Sports FC is taking over

Football fans can get their first look at the new brand in the wild when EA Sports FC partners including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 roll out the FC content.

“This is where the story of EA SPORTS FC begins. We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future,” said Nick Wlodyka of EA Sports FC.

“EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we’re energized to show our fans more about the future in July.”

EA Sports FC will launch in 2023 with the arrival of EA Sports FC 24.