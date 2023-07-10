EA Sports FC Trailer: Countdown, Release Date & Time, New Features & More

EA Sports FC is almost here and an official reveal trailer is a lot closer than you think.

One of the most exciting elements of any game's launch, the upcoming EA Sports FC trailer promises to highlight some of the key features arriving as part of EA's brand-new era.

A release date for the trailer has been floating around social media and some acute details have also surfaced.

With that in mind, check below for everything you need to know about the upcoming trailer for EA Sports FC.

EA Sports FC Trailer

The hype is real, with the EA Sports FC Trailer set to land in the coming days.

Certain to fuel the increasingly fast hype train, the trailer will no doubt showcase the very best that this new era has to offer.

START OF SOMETHING NEW - EA Sports FC is coming in 2023

It also represents an important moment for EA, with this game being their first football-related release since their split from EA.

As with the start of any new era, it's vital that EA hit the ground running and this reveal trailer will no doubt give us a strong indication as to whether EA are going to find the bottom corner or row Z.

Release Date & Time

The rumoured release date for the trailer is Thursday, July 13 with the trailer likely dropping at 4 PM BST.

Whilst this is not yet set in stone, it would follow a pattern we've seen in previous years for FIFA releases.

STARTING STRONG - EA will be looking to get off to a flyer

The EA Sports FC trailer will likely feature many cinematic shots, inter-spliced with brief details regarding new features and gameplay elements.

If EA is to follow its previous release pattern, deep dives into individual game modes will be drip-fed over the coming weeks before launch.

What to Expect

A full launch of EA Sports FC really could consist of anything, but we're predicting that the following pieces of information will drop:

Trailer

Release Date

Pre-order start date

Price

New gameplay features

The top four in that list are the ones we can almost guarantee, with pre-orders likely to start on the same day as the launch.

When it comes to new features, it's likely that EA will reveal the main headline additions for EA Sports FC.

So far, we've seen leaks suggesting that new HyperMotion V technology will be the star of the show, with this tech allowing over 300,000 unique player touches to be programmed into the game.

NEW ERA - EA Sports FC lands in 2023

We have seen plenty of leaks when it comes to new features for modes like Ultimate Team and Career Mode, but we're not expecting any of these to be confirmed during next week's potential launch.

The final thing to expect is a heavy feature on women's teams and players with their rumoured arrival in Ultimate Team potentially set to be confirmed.

A deeper integration of the women's game has been needed for some time in our football games and EA are looking to be the standard bearer when it comes to representation.