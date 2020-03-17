Doom Eternal Release Date: New Trailer, Gameplay, Campaign, Multiplayer, Battle Mode, Demons, Pre-Order & everything else you need to know

Doom Eternal is the upcoming sequel to 2016’s Doom - and it's looking like it's going to be sharper, more chaotic and gore-filled than ever before.

The release has been pushed back from the original November 2019 date, but now that we find ourselves in the middle of March, it's only around the corner!

You can read our review of Doom Eternal here!

Here's everything you need to know about Doom Eternal before it's Friday release.

Release date

At E3 2019, Bethesda officially announced that Doom Eternal will release on November 22nd 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.

Marauder (one of the demons, easily recognised by their massive horns) features in the upcoming game

This was up-ended by news in October that the Doom Eternal release date was being pushed back to 20 March 2020.

This is due to the studio being stretched thin over numerous upcoming projects, including Starfield and a 6thinstalment to the Elder Scrolls series.

It's worth mentioning that March 20th applies to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia versions – the Nintendo Switch release will be arriving sometime after the others.

Campaign

It looks like players will get a good amount of demon-bashing out of Doom Eternal, with an estimated playtime of "18-22 hours".

This information is according to id Software executive producer Marty Stratton (via DualShockers).

Multiplayer Battle mode

Bethesda has released a trailer showcasing Doom Eternal's new multiplayer Battle Mode.

The demons look thoroughly terrifying - but you can defend yourself with a vast array of weapons

The premise of the Battle Mode is a 2v1, with one player taking on the role of the Demonslayer and the other two taking on the role of demons.

When you kill a demon, they have the chance to respawn after a certain amount of time - if you don't kill the other within that time limit.

Between rounds, players will be able to upgrade their demons and Doomslayer to make things a bit more difficult.

Doom Eternal's Battle Mode will feature six unique maps at launch, each designed to allow the Doomslayer and demons to partake in a hellish game of cat and mouse.

These arenas include portals, monkey bars and jump pads to make play as dynamic as possible.

Playable Demons

At launch, there will be five playable demons:

The Revenant, Pain Elemental, Mancubus, Marauder and Arch-vile.

Each demon has its own particular abilities, strengths and weaknesses to harness against the Doomslayer.

Doom Eternal will also see the return of classic demons such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile and Arachnotron, alongside an array of new demons like the Doom Hunter and the corrupted Marauders.

Gameplay

Doom has always been about fast-paced, gory, action, and Doom Eternal will be no different.

FIGHT BACK: Take the fight to the demons of Hell

Bethesda and id Software have created an upgraded Doom Slayer, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy to rip and tear your way through the hordes of Hell. The enemies have got upgrades too, while new foes await.

To survive you will have to use every tool at your disposal, and boy are there a lot.

Key to gameplay will be two new movement mechanics, a monkey bar swing and dash. Using these will be the best way to navigate the chaos of campaign mode!

Pre-order

You can pre-order Doom Eternal now at all good game retails and the usual places like Amazon and GAME.

Unfortunately, there is no early access for pre-ordering, but you will get the Rip & Tear pack that gets you:

DOOT Revenant player skin to use in Battlemode

Cultist Base Master Level - A remixed version of the campaign level "Cultist Base," with new challenges and surprises

"Throw-back" Shotgun Weapon Skin - Bring DOOM's original shotgun to bear on DOOM Eternal's demon hordes.

Editions

There are three editions for Doom Eternal.

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: The collector's edition has lots of goodies

The standard edition of just the game will be £49.99, while the deluxe edition gets you a few extras for £79.99.

The collector's edition doesn't hold anything back, offering up a whole host of goodies for £199.99.

The deluxe edition offers:

Year One Pass includes DLC 1 & 2

Demonic Slayer Skin

Classic Weapons Sound Pack

While the collector's edition comes with all of the above as well as some physical merch: