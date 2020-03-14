Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition UPDATE: Soundtrack release DELAYED

Doom Eternal is setting up to be one of the most intense and exciting new games to be released yet, however a recent update has some a little disappointed.

Doom Eternal Collector's Edition will be shipping without the cassette soundtrack.

AN ETERNAL WAIT? Fans will have to hang on for their promised cassette

For those who don't know, this edition was promised a nostalgic cassette soundtrack alongside a host of other additions - including a wearable Doom Slayer's helmet!

Luckily, the edition is set to be released on time with a digital download for the soundtrack - so hopefully the disappointment won't be too crushing.

We'll keep our ear to the ground and update you when we know more!