Xbox Series S Pre-order Amazon: Guide, 5 reasons to buy, Stock, Start Times, and more!

Looking to guarantee your next console?

If you’re looking to pre-order an Xbox Series S, then Amazon is a great way to go about it.

Amazon is a one-stop-shop for everything gaming, and if you’re going for the more affordable Xbox Series S, then you may even want to grab a few gaming accessories while you’re there too!

We’ve got you covered right here, with everything you need to know about Xbox Series S.

From stock, what time you should set your alarms to, and also 5 reasons to go for the next-gen console itself…plus one bonus reason you may not have considered!

Xbox Series S Pre-order Amazon

Pre-orders are going live at the following times on 22 September, with both consoles being released on 10 November.

US (8AM PT)

Canada (8AM PT)

UK (8AM BST)

Australia (8AM AEST)

New Zealand (8AM AEST)

Europe, Middle East and Africa (9AM CEST)

Pre-order link

NEXT-GEN LITE: The Xbox Series X looks amazing, and pack quite the punch!

It also goes without saying that the Xbox Series X pre-orders on Amazon will go live too.

5 reasons to go for an Xbox Series S

There are a ton of reasons to get this fanatsic console, but we’ve hand-picked a few that you may not have considered just yet!

Price

The Xbox Series S comes in at a very reasonable $299 or £249. That’s a big saving compared the substantial price tag of $499 or £449, so you’re saving from the go!

SMALL, BUT MIGHTY! A super slim addition to Microsoft’s collection

Whether you’re on a budget, or simply want to buy more than just the console, the Xbox Series S is a smart move.

Extensive Backwards Compatibility

When it comes to games, you’ll be able to play loads of older classics via download or simply an external hard drive – but it doesn’t stop there.

Xbox Series S is backwards compatible with a ton of older Xbox gear, which even includes controllers! So good news, your Xbox One S controllers will work right off the bat!

1440p at 60 fps

If you’ve got a 4K TV, 1440p will look great and a marked improvement from when you play on Xbox One S.

NEXT-LEVEL: Expect fantastic visuals on the system, with super smooth frame rates

Not to mention that 60 fps looks incredible at this resolution, and is a big step up from Xbox One S, which typically plays games in 30 fps.

Halo!

We’ll admit, that PS5 has a ton of exclusives – but they don’t have Halo! If you want to play Halo: Infinite, which promises to return the game to its amazing routes – then getting a next-gen Xbox is the one for you.

A MUST-HAVE: You don’t want to miss out on this game!

And if you want to re-visit some of the iconic Halo classics, the Series S is waiting!

Discless

There’s a lot of advantages to going ‘discless’ when it comes to consoles.

Keeping games on an HDD/ SSD can keep your console running smoothly, but it’s also a great way to build a huge games library, and take it wherever you want!

Download and keep to your heart’s content, whether it be on the console or one of the awesome ‘purpose-built for gaming’ hard drives available right now!

(BONUS) Bethesda!

You may have seen the recent and exciting news about Microsoft and Bethesda, but the short version is that Microsoft squired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME: Watch out, because so amazing games could be incoming

Bethesda are the people behind games like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield and many more!

This was announced close to the pre-order date, so Microsoft may well have far more up their sleeves in the next couple of months.

It would be breath of fresh air for Xbox players, as PlayStation do have an impressive track record of great exclusive games.

With this move, perhaps we’ll see the playing field levelled!

