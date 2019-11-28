Xbox Live Gold - Games with Gold December 2019 confirmed - Insane Robots, Jurassic Park, Toy Story 3 and more

Earlier today, Xbox’s ‘Games with Gold’ list was finally released.

Microsoft unveiled the four new Xbox Games with Gold titles that players will be able to download and enjoy for the month of December.

It’s been hard trying to gauge what will make up the final GwG deals of 2019, but we finally have confirmation on what will feature.

December's games

The newest title on the list is Jurassic World Evolution, where players can bioengineer dinosaurs with unique appearances and traits that think and react intelligently to the world around them.

The game is likely to retail for £39.99, but you can enjoy it for free for the entirety of December.

In the second title, Buzz, Woody and Jessie find themselves in an unfamiliar day care in Toy Story 3.

Unlock a world full of customizable adventure and fun as you select your favourite toys and create your own unique town with tons of possibilities.

The third game to be confirmed is Insane Robots.

Though you may not have heard of the unique card battler, players can choose from a collection of 46+ diverse robots.

Compete in one-on-one duels, lead a robot rebellion in survival arenas or embark on an epic 15 hour+ campaign to overthrow a malevolent robot despot. The choice is yours!

The final entry on the confirmed list is Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD.

Battle destiny across generations as Trevor Belmont, knight of the Brotherhood of Light.

Driven by vengeance for his slain mother, faceoff against his father, Gabriel, the all-powerful Dracula.

Last month’s free games

Until the big change goes live on the Microsoft Store, the current Games with Gold titles for Xbox One can still be downloaded.

This includes Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter which is available to claim until November 30th.

Another game set to disappear on that date is the Xbox 360’s Joy Ride Turbo.

The Final Station – a single player side-scrolling shooter game – will be available until December 15th.

How to claim free Xbox games

Arguably one of the best aspects of being an Xbox Game Pass member is the access to exclusive free content every month, and there is no better time to become a member than now!

Microsoft has just relaunched the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal that gives you Your first three months for just $1.

The big bundle provides you with access to the Xbox Game Pass library, and it also includes an Xbox Live Gold membership.

And that means you can get access to all the new Games with Gold titles for November, December and January, for just $1.