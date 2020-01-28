Xbox Games with Gold February 2020: News, February's Games & more

Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced - and you’re going to love what is in store for the next month.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get access to a bunch of free games in February as part of their subscriptions.

Games with Gold members were given access to four great games in January, two of which (Styx: Shards of Darkness and Dark Knight in Batman: The Telltale Series) are still available to download this week.

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Styx is the stealth adventure game where players can explore huge open environments, assassinate enemies, and experiment with the vast array of lethal abilities and weapons in our assassin's arsenal.

STYX OR TWIST: Sneak your way around alone, or with a friend in coop mode

Climb the dizzying Elven city, traverse the perilous territory of the Dwarfs, and survive vast unexplored lands filled with lethal dangers to fulfil your mission - but failure to succeed could have huge consequences for your kin.

Climb, swing, and hang through multi-layered sandbox environments, and spend experience points in assassination, infiltration and magic to learn new skills and abilities.

Batman: The Telltale Series

Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight.

TEAM UP: Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman... and Catwoman

In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead, you'll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne's world and the already fragile Gotham City.

Styx will be replaced on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with something new, while the Dark Knight will remain available until the 16th.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can no longer play Wreckfest and Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip, for free.

The trial might be limited by time but it certainly isn't by the quantity of great content - with both games offering full gameplay experiences.

If you like either of the two games, you can buy it at a discounted rate and keep your Games with Gold progress, thanks to Xbox Live's deals.

