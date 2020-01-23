Xbox Live Deals: Save money on amazing games with these deals!

January has been a long month, and we are all begging for February to arrive.

While there are a few free games for Xbox players thanks to Xbox Live Games With Gold, there are some amazing deals in the Store right now.

Some of the best games around are cheaper than ever if you know where to look.

You don’t even have to leave your house to buy some sensational games thanks to these deals.

So what can you get on the Xbox Live Store right now?

Red Dead Redemption II – £29.99, 50% off

PISTOLS AT DAWN: Life in the wild west can be tricky

The wild west has never felt so real. Red Dead Redemption II is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland.

As Arthur Morgan, you and your gang must dodge the law and their rivals in a truly sensational RPG experience.

With a massive 97 critics score on Metacritic and an awesome online experience, there is no shortage of gameplay for your money here.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – £21.99, 60% off

THIS IS SPARTA: Fight your way around Greece and play the hero, or villain

Take on the islands of ancient Greece and craft your legacy with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

This game places more emphasis on role-playing elements than previous instalments of the AC series. The game contains dialogue options, branching quests and multiple endings.

The player is able to choose their main character from siblings Alexios and Kassandra while a notoriety system sees mercenaries chase after the player if they commit crimes like killing or stealing in the presence of others.

Grand Theft Auto V – £12.49, 50% off

TAKE IT ALL DOWN: GTA 5 is a world worth exploring

First released in 2013, GTA 5 has been wildly successful. With an amazing single-play story and superb online play that includes heists, races, gunfights, and as much airport hijinx as you can imagine, this game is an all-time classic.

The Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition includes the complete Grand Theft Auto V story experience, free access to the ever-evolving Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content including The Doomsday Heist, Gunrunning, Smuggler’s Run, Bikers and much more. You’ll also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This is the perfect way to wait for GTA 6 news.