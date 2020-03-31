Xbox Games With Gold: Project Cars 2 lets you explore, drive, and dominate

[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Toby Durant Mar 31, 2020
project cars 2 games with gold

Getting outdoors is tough right now, but Games With Gold has Xbox players sorted for adventure thanks to Project Cars 2.

The racing sim will let you go around the world while on your sofa!

With dozens of tracks and hundreds of cars to drive, you can experience the wide world without breaking lockdown.

Your favourite tracks come to life

project cars 2 tracks
EVERY CORNER: All 73 corners of Nurburgring is there for you to conquer

Project Cars 2 isn’t a well-known racing game, but it has a huge number of tracks to race on, and ones that have disappeared from things like F1 2020.

From the massive Nurburgring Nordschleife to Imola and Leguna Seca, there are truly iconic tracks to race on in Project Cars 2.

Every car you can think of

From an Audi A1 quattro to the Ferrari F40 and McLaren P1, Project Cars 2 has 182 vehicles for you to try out.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MotoGP 20

These vary from easy to drive road cars to vicious racers that need a steady hand to drive!

A true challenge

project cars 2
RACE ON: Any time of day around the world you can race

Project Cars 2 is a true sim racer. It’s hyper-realistic and requires a lot of patience and practice to play. If you have been enjoying games like F1 2019 but want a real test, this is the game for you.

It doesn’t require a wheel and pedals to play, but they certainly help! The setups are highly detailed, and every track is faithfully reproduced with impressive surroundings.

So why not give it a try!

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

