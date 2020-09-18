Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 Predictions – Free Games, September’s Titles & more

With Series X on the horizon, Microsoft could start dropping some huge titles absolutely free!

Despite the countdown being well and truly on to Xbox Series X|S, you can still get the most out of your Xbox One (and even Xbox 360!) thanks to Xbox Games with Gold.

We have a look at what games are likely to arrive on the platform this month.

Watch Dogs 2

An ambitious prediction maybe, but if Microsoft really want to get people’s attention – offering Watch Dogs 2 would certainly get fans on-side.

KEEPING WATCH – Give the people what they want!

Yes, the game may cost $49.99 / £54.99 from the Microsoft store – but the game has been out for four years!

Watch Dogs: Legion arrives on Xbox One in just over a month (29 October), so making it one of October’s Games with Gold would be perfect timing to get people playing the prequel.

Final Fantasy XV

Again, another prediction that’s a bit punchy – Final Fantasy XV.

FINAL CALL – Could we see the elite series come to GWG?

The Royal Edition is priced at a reasonable $34.99 / £29.99, and with the title approaching it’s fourth birthday in November, now’s a great opportunity to offer the base version on Games with Gold!

Final Fantasy XVI is yet to have a release date, so maybe Microsoft is saving this big release for next year.

Forza Motorsport 7

A racing title is often common in Games with Gold, and few fans would complain with Forza 7.

FULL FORZA – Now this would be a serious addition

The game is currently on sale at $19.99 / £14.99- as Xbox Game Studios start to perk interest ahead of the eighth instalment expected next year.

A Games with Gold inclusion may come just a little early for Forza Horizon but watch this space.

Skate 3

There’s always two throwback titles on original Xbox or Xbox 360 – and Skate 3 would not be a bad inclusion at all!

HANG TIME – Skate 3 would be a popular retro inclusion

The EA series is returning, and with the game on sale for just a few days on the Microsoft store – could it make a popular appearance on Games with Gold.

Now over a decade old, let’s see if we can Make EA Skate Again.

September’s Free Games

For September’s Games with Gold we saw Tom Clancy’s The Division, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, De Blob 2, and Armed and Dangerous.

