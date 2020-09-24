Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Predictions & more

It’s the last full month before Next Gen, so could we see some huge titles arrive on the platform?

Xbox Games with Gold offers Xbox Live subscribers four free games every month!

Here’s an overview of the details this month.

There are two release dates for Xbox Games with Gold.

The first set of games is released on the 1st of every month, so expect two games to appear on Thursday, 1 October.

FUN FOR ALL – These are the titles currently available

Two further games will then become available on Friday, 16 October.

In the first release, one game will be available for the full month – with the other only running until the 16th.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Xbox Game Pass October 2020

Then, mid-way through the month, the two other games become available – with one running until the end of October, and the other running until mid-November.

All four of the games, however, will be revealed on the same day ahead of the first release date.

This tends to be around six days before the first Games with Gold titles go live – so this is likely to be on Friday, 25 September.

Predictions

Games with Gold is very hard to predict, but we here at RealSport101 have done our best to forsee what is arriving this October.

Watch Dogs 2

If Xbox were to ever drop Watch Dogs 2 on Games with Gold, it would be now.

WATCHING OVER US – There’d be no better time for the Ubisoft title to drop on GWG

Watch Dogs: Legion arrives on Xbox One on 29 October, and there’d be no better of getting some more franchise fans on board by including it now.

Forza Motorsport 7

Racing titles are a common feature on Game with Gold, and Forza 7 would be a great addition.

FORZ OF NATURE – This would be the ultimate racing game drop on GWG

The eighth-instalment in the franchise arrives in 2021, so a Games with Gold inclusion may come a touch soon.

For more Games with Gold predictions head here.