BREAKING* Xbox Games With Gold March 2020 LIVE: Batman The Enemy Within, Castlevania 2 & Sonic Generations!

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is now live – and we have got to say we’re pretty disappointed.

Microsoft revealed that Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Shantie and Sonic Generations are coming to the subscription service.

Can I get a ‘Hell Yeah?’

Thought not…

In fact, this has to be one of the most underwhelming set of free games we’ve ever seen.

You know things are bad when the free Xbox 360 title, Sonic Generations is the best of the bunch.

When can I play them?

Well, if you’re desperate to play them then the good news is that you won’t be waiting long.

The free games will then be available to play from 1st March 2020.

April 2020 Free Games Predictions

But which games can we expect to arrive in Games with Gold next month?

Well, there are a few games we would really like to see.

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

The Warmastered edition of the 2010 action-RPG will feature improved rendering, shadows, post-processing and textures.

RETURN TO THE APOCALYPSE: Players assume the role of Fury in this Darksiders entry

With Darksiders: Genesis primed and ready to drop this month, there would be no better opportunity for gamers to get a real taste of the game before purchasing the newest edition.

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest tells the tale of a young orphan destined for heroics, through a visually stunning action-platformer crafted by Moon Studios.

DESTINED FOR MORE: Follow Ori on his journey to save his homeland, the forest of Nibel

The forest of Nibel is dying.

After a powerful storm sets a series of devastating events in motion, Ori must journey to confront his dark nemesis and save the forest of Nibel.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

It’s worth noting that Resident Evil 3 Remake will launch on April 3rd, 2020.

VANCANCY: Ethan is the main protagonist of this instalment, however you will be able to play with the other characters at certain times

With this in mind, now would be the perfect time to release the latest title in the series for free.

Developed by Capcom, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is a critically-acclaimed survival horror that we would love to see on our screens in March.

