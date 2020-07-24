Xbox Games With Gold August 2020: Latest News, Predictions, Reveal Date, Reddit, July Line Up, Cheap Deals & More

There are some cracking deals to claim ahead of the big August reveal, as well as 4 free Xbox games!

Games With Gold‘s July line up really picked up the slack from June’s campaign, and it happened just in time!

After all, Sony gave PS Plus subscribers an extra game to get stuck into, to celebrate the platform’s 10 year anniversary!

Some of July’s titles will be available until the end of the month, and you can find out which ones you can still download below.

July Line Up

If you love sports games, July was your month.

Thanks to Games With Gold July, Xbox Live players have access to:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Available from 1 – 31 July on Xbox One)

Dunk Lords (Available from 16 July to 15 August on Xbox One)

Saints Row 2 (Available 1 – 15 July on Xbox One & Xbox 360)

Juju (Available 16 – 31 July on Xbox One & Xbox 360)

READ MORE: How to claim the Games With Gold July Line Up

WRC 8 offers and incredibly complete version of the World Rally Champion sim, while Dunk Lords dialled back a little on the realism, offering basketball blended with combat.

Saints Row 2 and Juju cater more to the players that are into fantasy games, but variety is what it’s all about.

Head over to the July Line Up article for all the details on how to download the free Xbox games.

Predictions

With Reddit’s usual predictions thread nowhere to be found, we’re taken the reigns on this one for August.

SHOWDOWN: The original entry in the Fast & Furious series would be a treat!

With Fast & Furious: Crossroads set to release on in August on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, we think that there’s a chance it’s predecessor could pop up.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Games With Gold August

Fast & Furious: Showdown is the 2013 installment in the series, and it would be great to get a taste of the gameplay for free ahead of the big reveal.

EXPECT BIG THINGS: This is our first significant update on the next-gen console in a while!

On the topic of 2013, we saw a Halo title feature as a free title for a whole month.

It would be fitting if Halo 3 was free to play in August, especially since it is a Microsoft IP and there is a big Halo: Infinite announcement expected at the Xbox Series X showcase.

READ MORE: Cheap Deals, Discounts & Offers for Xbox gamers

One option could be Forza Motorsport 4 – especially with the huge announcement on the newest version of the game. Now would be a great time to remind players how far the series has come!

Plus, the game has featured in console bundles for some time now, one of which you can check out right here!

You will also be able to find some impressive Xbox deals and discounts in our GWG August section on site, so what are you waiting for?

As far as a pattern goes, we’ve seen the Games With Gold line up revealed on the last Tuesday of the month, with the off exception.

WRC 8: The ultra-realistic rally championship simulator is available to the end of the month

The way that the dates are lined up for August, we’re expecting the line up to be revealed on Tuesday 28 August.

With two of the games set to expire on 31 July, we can expect the first set of games to arrive early on Saturday 1 August.

AGGRESSIVE GAMEPLAY: Posterize your opponents in Dunk Lords

The other games with a later start date will likely arrive on 16 August, after Dunk Lords expires.

Cheap Deals

The Microsoft Store’s Deals With Gold page provides Xbox Live Gold members with a bunch of insane deals!

DID WE SEE THAT RIGHT? Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition is currently sitting at 60% off for subscribers!

The Deals page provides a different variety of offers, including ones like getting your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.

For more Microsoft Store Offers, head over to our Deals, Discounts & Offers section.

READ MORE: Games With Gold Deals, Discounts & Offers