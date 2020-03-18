FIFA 20: TOTW Moments OUT NOW – CF Gareth Bale, CB Kyle Walker & more

FIFA 20: TOTW Moments OUT NOW – CF Gareth...

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments REVEALED: 88-rated De Ligt, CB Kyle Walker & more

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments REVEALED: 88-rated De Ligt...

*LIVE UPDATES* PS5 Official Reveal Event: Hardware, SSD Storage, Custom Engine for Audio, Ray-Tracing GPU, Backwards Compatability, Price & more

*LIVE UPDATES* PS5 Official Reveal Event: Hardw...

PS5 Reveal LIVE EVENT: Specs, System Architecture, design, release date, news & more

PS5 Reveal LIVE EVENT: Specs, System Architectu...

Madden 20 NFL Free Agency LIVE: Missions, solo challenges, sets, packs & more

Madden 20 NFL Free Agency LIVE: Missions, solo ...

Football Manager 2020 Free! – Play FM20 free on Steam for a week

Football Manager 2020 Free! – Play FM20 f...

Xbox Games With Gold April Reddit Predictions: Lego Batman 2, Doom & GTA San Andreas – Free games, Spotlight Sale, Deals, Discounts & more

Xbox Games With Gold April Reddit Predictions: ...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: The final series update until Madden 21

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: The final series update...

PS Plus April 2020 Reddit Predictions: Resident Evil 7, Dying Light, Shadow of Mordor – Free Games, Deals, Discounts & more

PS Plus April 2020 Reddit Predictions: Resident...

FIFA 20: Boys in Green SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Reviews, estimated cost & more

FIFA 20: Boys in Green SBC – Requirements...

FIFA 20: Cancelled TOTW 27 replaced by TOTW Moments?

FIFA 20: Cancelled TOTW 27 replaced by TOTW Mom...

Madden 20 NFL Free Agency: Free card, What is it? When is it? Masters, Heroes, & more

Madden 20 NFL Free Agency: Free card, What is i...

PS5 Official Reveal: Did Xbox Series X specs confirm any PS5 rumours? Price, Graphics, Power, Speed, Design & more

PS5 Official Reveal: Did Xbox Series X specs co...

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: NFL Free Agency – New masters, sets, & more

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: NFL Free Agency –...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile &#...

MLB The Show 20: 5 Best Right Fielders (RF) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge & more

MLB The Show 20: 5 Best Right Fielders (RF) in ...

Xbox Games with Gold

Xbox Games With Gold April Reddit Predictions: Lego Batman 2, Doom & GTA San Andreas – Free games, Spotlight Sale, Deals, Discounts & more

0shares Xbox Live Gold gives its members free titles every month, with the games being

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 18, 2020
games with gold reddit predicts

Xbox Live Gold gives its members free titles every month, with the games being announced in the final week of the month.

Last month, we saw Batman: The Enemy WithinCastlevania: Lords of ShadowShantae, and Sonic Generations.

Now, with what is looking likely to be a month that nobody will forget, we hope that we get some unforgettable titles.

You can never really tell what’s coming, but continue reading for the most popular Reddit predictions for April.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Contents hide
1 Reddit Predictions
1.1 Doom (2016)
1.2 Spider-Man 2
1.3 Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes
1.4 GTA: San Andreas
2 Deals & Discounts

Reddit Predictions

As we head into what will be one of the most memorable months for years to come, we are expecting some big things from Microsoft.

Doom (2016)

The Xbox community has been asking for this one all year, and April would be the perfect time for it to arrive.

RIP & TEAR: Nothing gets the blood pumping quite like Doom

With Doom Eternal hitting the shelves on 20 March, showing off the brilliance of the 2016 reboot would be a smart marketing strategy.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Darksiders Genesis

It would also be incredibly fun for us!

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 was one of the earliest games to experiment with a big open-world.

spider man 2
SPIDEY SENSES: Rarely do games offer you an open-world to explore, especially with some insane superpowers

For this reason, gamers pretty much got to let loose and play around with all of Spider-Man’s special powers, cementing it as an iconic Xbox title.

Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes

Lego Batman 2 is the Lego-themed action-adventure video game developed by Traveller’s Tales.

lego bartman
GANG: Batman and Robin work together to save Gotham

Traveller’s Tales are also responsible for the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, so expect to see some familiar, clunky aesthetics in this game.

The game incorporated additional material from the comic books, namely villains not present in the film like Rhino, Mysterio, Puma, Shocker and Vulture.

GTA: San Andreas

Despite the game being developed virtually two decades ago (2004), GTA: Vice City still stands as an iconic experience for nostalgic gamers.

GTA san andreas
PROTAGONIST: Gamers are in control of Carl ‘CJ’ Jackson in San Andreas

San Andreas was the first big instalment to follow Vice City, and has painted the way for future instalments to draw upon.

Deals & Discounts

Microsoft is currently listing some hot deals and discounts on the Xbox website.

xbox deals
GEAR UP: This week, Microsoft has some fabulous deals on for gamers who are heading into self-isolation

The best deal on the site right now is the ‘join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get your first month for £1’, however, we know that most of you are looking for some classic titles for less.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Stadiums: Wishlist, predictions, & more

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently 30% off, while Just Cause 4 has had a whopping £24 taken off of the price.

Other notable titles include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which you can now pick up for just £7.49, or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which Xbox users can now pick up for less than £20.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.