Xbox Games With Gold April Reddit Predictions: Lego Batman 2, Doom & GTA San Andreas – Free games, Spotlight Sale, Deals, Discounts & more

Xbox Live Gold gives its members free titles every month, with the games being announced in the final week of the month.

Last month, we saw Batman: The Enemy Within, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Shantae, and Sonic Generations.

Now, with what is looking likely to be a month that nobody will forget, we hope that we get some unforgettable titles.

You can never really tell what’s coming, but continue reading for the most popular Reddit predictions for April.

Reddit Predictions

As we head into what will be one of the most memorable months for years to come, we are expecting some big things from Microsoft.

Doom (2016)

The Xbox community has been asking for this one all year, and April would be the perfect time for it to arrive.

RIP & TEAR: Nothing gets the blood pumping quite like Doom

With Doom Eternal hitting the shelves on 20 March, showing off the brilliance of the 2016 reboot would be a smart marketing strategy.

It would also be incredibly fun for us!

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 was one of the earliest games to experiment with a big open-world.

SPIDEY SENSES: Rarely do games offer you an open-world to explore, especially with some insane superpowers

For this reason, gamers pretty much got to let loose and play around with all of Spider-Man’s special powers, cementing it as an iconic Xbox title.

Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes

Lego Batman 2 is the Lego-themed action-adventure video game developed by Traveller’s Tales.

GANG: Batman and Robin work together to save Gotham

Traveller’s Tales are also responsible for the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, so expect to see some familiar, clunky aesthetics in this game.

The game incorporated additional material from the comic books, namely villains not present in the film like Rhino, Mysterio, Puma, Shocker and Vulture.

GTA: San Andreas

Despite the game being developed virtually two decades ago (2004), GTA: Vice City still stands as an iconic experience for nostalgic gamers.

PROTAGONIST: Gamers are in control of Carl ‘CJ’ Jackson in San Andreas

San Andreas was the first big instalment to follow Vice City, and has painted the way for future instalments to draw upon.

Deals & Discounts

Microsoft is currently listing some hot deals and discounts on the Xbox website.

GEAR UP: This week, Microsoft has some fabulous deals on for gamers who are heading into self-isolation

The best deal on the site right now is the ‘join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get your first month for £1’, however, we know that most of you are looking for some classic titles for less.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently 30% off, while Just Cause 4 has had a whopping £24 taken off of the price.

Other notable titles include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which you can now pick up for just £7.49, or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which Xbox users can now pick up for less than £20.