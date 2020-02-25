PS Plus March 2020 Latest News: February’s Games, March Predictions, Deals, Discounts & more

PS Plus is a great subscription service offering members a load of cool benefit along with online play.

The main attraction for the PS membership is the free games that are made available to download every month.

Keep reading to find out all the latest news on the upcoming free games, as well as the latest deals and discounts.

Our Predictions

Although we are only speculating what games could feature for March’s free games, we think that there is a great chance of seeing one of these titles feature.

Doom (2016)

One game that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist last month was Doom (2016).

ETERNAL: Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

With Doom: Eternal launching in March, it would be the perfect time to give fans a taste of the stunning shooter and the carnage to come.

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

Batman: Return to Arkham

The original Arkham games were dark for many reasons.

I’M BATMAN: We want to return to the Dark Knight

Visually, the deep blacks actually add to the atmosphere, but then again they have just been used to disguise the graphical shortcomings of 2009-era consoles.

Here, every plant, rock and puddle of water looks slightly off and as a result, Gotham feels pretty blocky.

That said, it won’t stop players from experiencing all of the nostalgia that drove them to play in the first place.

Tekken 7

Tekken 7 is actually the eigth main instalment in the Tekken franchise – one of the most successful fighting games series of all time.

I’LL BREAK YOUR FACE: Tekken is one of the most successful fighting games of all time

Tekken 7 features bigger stages with more interactivity than its predecessors, such as walls or floors that can be broken to reveal new fighting areas.

The character customization feature has been enhanced as well, and certain items have implications in the combat.

Deals with Gold

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is currently on offer with an 85% discount, and Valentino Rossi The Game is 80% off.

WE’RE LIVE: This week’s Spotlight Sale has only just been kicked off

Fans of the DOOM franchise will be delighted by the news that DOOM (1993), DOOM II, Doom 3 and DOOM (2016) are all 70% off in the Spotlight Sale.

We already knew that Batman: Return to Arkham was out with Xbox Game Pass this week, and you can pick it up for 60% less at the minute without the membership.

Our last mention goes to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, which is currently 70% off in the sale.

February’s Free Games

If you purchase this PS Plus offer now, you will have access to February’s free games immediately.

February’s free downloads were made up of the following games.

Bioshock: The Collection

The Bioshock: The Collection includes Bioshock 1, 2 and Infinite and all DLC. An unbelievable deal.

SHOCKED: We didn’t expect Bioshock to arrive on PS Plus

Anyone who hasn’t played this disturbing action-RPG thriller should find some time to head under the sea.

Not only does the series test your moral compass, but the action is also varied and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

It’s worth downloading for the cinematic scenes in Bioshock Infinite alone!

The Sims 4

Another classic! Simsmania has taken over PlayStation players this month as the simulation throws us back six years to when The Sims 4 was released back in 2014.

ULTIMATE SIMULATION: Sims fever is set to return

Build the home of your dreams, create a perfect family, get a real job and stop writing about video games for a living! (Sorry mum)

This is a no brainer to download! That is sure to give you HOURS of entertainment!

There is also a ton of DLC content and packs that can expand your experience if you love the Sims life.

Firewall Zero Hour

No one saw this one coming, with a 4v4 tactical shooter VR arriving in the form of Firewall Zero Hour.

ELEVENTH HOUR: There’s a VR bonus in February’s PS Plus games

If Sony is trying to make more people buy VR headsets… I AM SOLD.

This is a game with great reviews and a must-play for anyone fortunate to own a PSVR headset as it is a great example of how First Person Shooters may look in the future!

Not only is the game great fun – it’s also cooperative! Hours of entertainment with your mates… as long as you don’t get VR sick!

