Games With Gold May 2020: Deals – Spotlight Sale, Deals With Gold, Predictions & More

Games with Gold provides its members with monthly discounts and DLC, as well as access to some of the best games of previous-gen Xbox consoles.

For April, we saw Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary drop and they made the worldwide lockdown that little more bearable.

However, there are some really great deals which could provide some much-needed variation to your gaming schedule.

Deals

The latest Deals with Gold titles are finally here, arriving alongside the usual deals.

WEEKLY DEALS: It would be great if Sony could match Microsoft's weekly deals

This week, there are ‘Retro’ and ‘Family’ Sales offering a range of discounts on classic games like Okami, Pac Man and SEGA Genesis Classics.

Alternatively, the ‘Couch Co-Op’ Sale features some hand-selected games that will help you and a friend get through lockdown.

Get stuck into Borderlands 3, Overcooked 2 or Blazing Chrome, and work together to forget your worries.

Predictions

If you haven’t seen already, we just got our predictions for PS Plus’ May titles out.

That said, here are our predictions for Xbox’s monthly campaign.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The first LEGO Star Wars instalment arrived a whopping 15 years back on the Game Boy Advance.

THE FORCE IS STRONG: We are really hoping to see the most up to date Lego Star Wars game this month

Well, the franchise is primed to return to consoles in 2020 with The Skywalker Saga, and we couldn’t be more excited!

We’ve already covered the best character combos available to use in The Force Awakens, so we really hope this one pops up!

Ride 2

In Ride 2 you’ll be able to discover, transform and test out the fastest and most iconic motorbikes in the world.

VROOM VROOM: This game’s flawless graphical style makes it the perfect simulator for motorsport enthusiasts

The digital garage offers players more than 170 bikes, new models and categories like the legendary Two-Strokes, Supermoto and Café Racers.

Overcooked 2

Co-op cooking has never been more needed than it is this month.

TEAMWORK: Makes the dream work

Overcooked 2 is a whirlwind of challenges to get dishes prepped while surviving kitchens that would give Gordon Ramsey fits.

Unlike Sony’s monthly campaign, PS Plus, Games With Gold doesn’t actually have an official release date each month.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

That said, we’ve seen February, March and April’s games all get revealed on the last Tuesday of the month.

Therefore, we can expect to see the free Xbox games revealed on Tuesday 28 April, at around 3pm.