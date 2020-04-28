Games With Gold May 2020: Confirmed Line-Up – Sensible World of Soccer, Overlord II, V-Rally & Warhammer 40,000 & More
Good news is finally on its way after what can only be described as a collectively awful month.
April’s Games with Gold campaign was a real showstopper.
On top of the two fantastic free games, we received some additional discounts and DLC.
Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary have been available for the whole month, but we can finally move on to May’s free titles.
Don’t waste any time – find out what they are below!
May’s Confirmed Titles
May 2020’s Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes:
Sensible World of Soccer, Overlord II, V-Rally & Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr.
May begins with Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord II, available from Friday 1 May.
Deals With Gold
The latest Deals with Gold titles are finally here, arriving alongside the usual deals.
This week, the Apex Legends: Octane Edition Bundle, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Little Nightmares: Complete Edition have been drastically reduced!
Head on over to Major Nelson’s page for all the latest details.