Xbox Games with Gold

Games With Gold May 2020: Confirmed Line-Up – Sensible World of Soccer, Overlord II, V-Rally & Warhammer 40,000 & More

Good news is finally on its way after what can only be described as a collectively awful month.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Apr 28, 2020
games with gold may 2020 confirmed titles

April’s Games with Gold campaign was a real showstopper.

On top of the two fantastic free games, we received some additional discounts and DLC.

Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary have been available for the whole month, but we can finally move on to May’s free titles.

Don’t waste any time – find out what they are below!

May’s Confirmed Titles

May 2020’s Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes:

games with gold reveal
BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: These titles add up to over £100 in value

Sensible World of Soccer, Overlord II, V-Rally & Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr.

READ MORE: Latest News for PS Plus May 2020

May begins with Sensible World of Soccer and Overlord II, available from Friday 1 May.

Deals With Gold

The latest Deals with Gold titles are finally here, arriving alongside the usual deals.

deals with gold april
WEEKLY DEALS: This week, there are some FPS and Battle Royales you really ought to try out

This week, the Apex Legends: Octane Edition BundleCall Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Little Nightmares: Complete Edition have been drastically reduced!

READ MORE: When Will Games With Gold May 2020 get revealed?

Head on over to Major Nelson’s page for all the latest details.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

