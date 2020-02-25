Games With Gold March 2020 REVEALED: Batman The Enemy Within, Castlevania Lords of Shadow, Sonic Generations & more

Similar to PlayStation Plus, Xbox’s Games with Gold offers its members access to a host of exclusive free games every month.

Last month, Games with Gold members received Batman: The Telltale Series, Lego Star Wars II, Tekken 6 and Styx Shards of Darkness.

This was a solid line-up, but it could have been better.

However, it looks like we’re getting another Batman game for the second month straight.

This month’s free games

Microsoft has just revealed their free games list for March.

LACKLUSTRE: We were expecting a little more ‘wow’ factor from March’s games, but they are free after all

For March 2020, we will be seeing:

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Shantie and Sonic Generations

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Halo Infinite

This means that our predictions of Ori and the Blind Forest, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Darksiders Warmastered were a little way off.

And by a little way off, we mean a LOOONG way off.

That said, it looks like nobody on Reddit saw these titles coming either.