Xbox Games with Gold

Games With Gold March 2020 Confirmed Titles: Batman, Castlevania, Sonic & Shantae

Microsoft has just revealed Games With Gold for March - how will it compare to PS Plus' titles?

games with gold march 2020 games revealed

Xbox’s Games with Gold offers its members access to a host of exclusive free games every month.

Last month, members received Batman: The Telltale SeriesLego Star Wars IITekken 6 and Styx Shards of Darkness.

This was a solid line up, but we expected more – especially when compared to PS Plus’s February games.

And it looks like we’re getting a Batman game for the second month straight.

Contents hide
1 Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season
2 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
3 Shantae
4 Sonic Generations

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

This Batman game is the graphic adventure video game developed and published by Telltale Games.

batman games with gold

The game is a sequel to 2016’s Batman: The Telltale Series, and although Telltale Games shut down in 2018, the licenses for the Batman and The Enemy Within games were acquired so that they can live on.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Lords of Shadow is a third-person action-adventure game, where the player is in control of the main protagonist, Gabriel Belmont.

castlevania games with gold

The player can perform up to forty unlockable combos with a retractable chain whip called the Combat Cross.

Shantae

Set in the fictional world of Sequin Land, the series follows Shantae, a half-genie who serves as the guardian of her hometown.

shantae games 0 with gold

Sequin Land as a whole needs protection from various threats, which generally are related to Shantae’s nemesis, the lady pirate Risky Boots. 

Sonic Generations

Sonic Generations is a platform game where players control two variants of Sonic the Hedgehog:

sonic generations gaames with gold

“Classic” and “Modern”.

Classic Sonic’s gameplay is restricted to side-scrolling gameplay (similar to the games released in the 1990s), and requires him to use moves such as the Spin Dash and the Spin Attack.

READ MORE: All the best games arriving in 2020 (PS4, PS5, new Xbox, Xbox One, PC, Mobile & Cloud gaming)

That’s all we have for now, but you’ll want to stay tuned for the PS Plus announcement for March, coming on Wednesday 26 February.

Julian Sims

Written by

First Console: Game Boy Advance / Favourite Game: Just Cause 3 / Currently Playing: Breath of the Wild

