[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Xbox Games with Gold

Games With Gold June 2020: Latest News – Reveal Date, May’s Free Xbox Games, Release Date, Predictions & More

May’s line-up has recently been bolstered with new titles, but we’ve already got our eyes set on June!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims May 24, 2020
games with gold latest news
 

We’re inching closer to the next treat for Xbox Live Gold members with the amazing Games with Gold monthly campaign.

We’ve been granted free access to a great variety of games in recent months, and May’s lineup certainly didn’t disappoint.

But now, as the final week of May is upon us, we look towards Games with Gold June!

We’ve included all the details you need below, as well as the reveal and release date of Games With Gold’s June campaign.

Contents hide
1 May’s Lineup
2 Reveal Date
3 Predictions

May’s Lineup

May’s Games with Gold lineup includes:

Sensible World of SoccerOverlord IIV-Rally & Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr.

games with gold reveal
BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: These titles add up to over £100 in value

On the 16 May we saw Overlord IIV-Rally and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr replace Sensible World of Soccer.

Since two of the three remaining titles expire on the 31 May, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Monday 1 June.

Continue below for all the details on when June’s titles will be announced!

Reveal Date

Unlike Sony’s monthly PS Plus campaign, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month.

project cars 2
ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

That said, we’ve seen February, March, April and May’s lineups all get revealed on the last Tuesday of the month.

Therefore, expect to see the next free Xbox games revealed on Tuesday 26 May at around 3 pm BST.

Predictions

It’s going to be pretty hard to predict the next lineup, especially since there has been such a great variety of games in recent months.

We’ve made our predictions for June, and we’ve also taken an in-depth look at what Reddit is predicting also!

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon