Games With Gold June 2020: Deals, Discounts & Offers – Deals With Gold, Spotlight Sale, Reveal Date, Predictions & More

The Games With Gold June lineup is set to be announced on Tuesday 26 May (if our calculations are correct), so that leaves us with some time to kill.

We’ve named our predictions and included some other important details regarding Games With Gold June below, but this article is dedicated to current deals and discounts.

Luckily enough for Xbox Live members, a fresh bunch of games and add-on deals have just been added to the Microsoft Games Store!

Deals With Gold

At 11 am BST on Tuesday 19 May, a new set of games were added to the Deals With Gold lineup.

ENDLESS OPTIONS: Xbox One and Xbox 360 users will find some insane discounts in this weekly campaign

The most recognisable titles on the list included Overwatch: Legendary Edition, A Plague Tale: Innocence and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Discounts are valid now through to 25 May, and are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.

Predictions

Although the Games With Gold lineup was recently been bolstered with these two titles, we’ve already got our eyes set on June and named our predictions.

We got a racing game, a football game and two combat titles in May, so finding any form of pattern was impossible.

Since two of the three remaining May titles expire on the 31 May, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Monday 1 June.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

However, unlike PS Plus, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month.

We’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so that’s the best guess we can provide.

This sets the next release date to be Tuesday 26 May, so expect to hear about the new titles at roughly 3 pm BST.