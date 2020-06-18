Games With Gold July 2020 Release Date: When Can I Download? Predictions, June’s Free Games, Deals, Discounts, Microsoft Store & More

Xbox’s Larry Hryb likes to keep us on our toes with the reveal date, but we’re here to give you the facts.

Games With Gold campaigns have been a great feature keeping us entertained during this global pandemic, but there’s very little information available on the next one.

So if you’re looking to nab a great deal or just find out the date of the big reveal, you’ve come to the right place!

Continue below for everything we’ve found for Games With Gold July.

When Can I Download?

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

ELUSIVE AS EVER: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month, making it pretty hard to judge when the next games will be announced.

Reveal Date

That said, we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so we’re sticking to Tuesday 23 June.

VARIATION: What genre of games are you expecting this month? We’ve already made our predictions which you can find in the link below

Regarding the time of the reveal, this is when it gets a little bit tricky…

READ MORE: Predictions for Games With Gold July’s Lineup

The games usually arrive at some time between 3-5 pm (BST), so you’ll just have to keep an eye out for our update on the day.

June’s Titles

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on Tuesday 26 May, but there wasn’t exactly a standout blockbuster title.

VFM: June’s line-up added up to over £60 worth of free titles

Xbox One players still have access to:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (1 – 30 June)

Coffee Talk (16 June – 15 July)

READ MORE: PS Plus July Latest News

Xbox 360 players get:

Sine Mora (16 – 30 June)

Xbox players got Destroy All Humans, but this has already expired.

Microsoft Store’s Top Deals

The standout offer from the ‘Deals‘ section on the Microsoft Store includes getting your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.

IS THAT ALL? For just £1, can you really afford not to sign up?

This offer provides players with access to Xbox Live Gold, and with it, hundreds of high-quality games to get through.

READ MORE: Games With Gold Latest Deals, Discounts and Offer

The Microsoft Store’s ‘Deals With Gold‘ section also sees new titles added regularly, so we recommend that you check it out.

For more impressive deals ahead of the big reveal, head on over to Deals page on the Microsoft Store.