Games With Gold July 2020 Predictions: Rainbow Six, The Sims, Assassin’s Creed, Reveal Date, June’s Free Xbox Games & More

As always, we’re here to deliver our predictions as we kick off the countdown to the big reveal.

Games With Gold is a similar monthly campaign to PS Plus, only that Xbox replaces a set of expiring games with fresh titles at the mid-point of each month.

While we’ve seen a great selection of forgotten gems in the past, they are usually accompanied by a cool set of indie games.

Ever the optimists, we’vee laid out some forgotten blockbuster titles as our predictions in the hope that one of them will appear in July’s Games With Gold lineup.

Predictions

We will be back with Reddit’s most popular requests soon, but for now, here are our in-house predictions.

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is a competitive 5v5 first-person shooter, and one of the biggest in the genre.

BREACH AND CLEAR: Fight with friends using co-ordinated tactics

Considered a mix of CS:GO’s precision and aim, with League of Legend’s abilities and characters, Siege exploded upon its release.

We saw Call of Duty appear recently, so there’s a small chance that Siege could appear amongst a crop of indie games.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was an incredible entry for the series, following in Origins‘ footsteps of substantially ramping up investment in RPG elements.

FOR SPARTA: Athenians and Spartans were at war with each other for many years during this period

Taking things away from Ancient Egypt, Odyssey follows the mythological history of the Peloponnesian War, where a male or female mercenary fights to unite their family.

It would be a great addition to the lineup, but games of this calibre do not appear too often.

The Sims 4

Though we’ve already seen it land on PS Plus before, The Sims 4 remains in the conversation for Games With Gold (as we’ve seen other titles appear in both campaigns before).

PLAY GOD: You’ll be able to design, build and populate your house however you fancy in The Sims 4

The massively popular life sim allows you to play God, in the most accessible and light-hearted way thinkable.

With The Sims 5 popping up in recent news headlines, we wouldn’t be surprised if one of its predecessors made an appearance.

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

Unlike PlayStation’s monthly PS Plus campaign, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month.

That said, we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so we’re sticking to Tuesday 23 June as the reveal date.

June’s Free Xbox games

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on Tuesday 26 May, but with a fresh set games coming in halfway through each month, Xbox likes to keep things moving.

UP IN THE CLOUDS: Take to the sky in Sine Mora, one of July’s free titles

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is still available to play and will be until 30 June on Xbox One.

Coffee Talk can still be downloaded between 16 June and 15 July, and Sine Mora is available on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 between 16-30 June.

