Games With Gold July 2020 Line-Up: Rumours, Predictions, Release Date, June’s Free Xbox Titles, Deals & More

The big reveal is just around the corner, so we’ve condensed all of our July coverage into one piece!

Around halfway through the month, the Games With Gold line-up is bolstered with new titles to spice up the experience.

However, as we are approaching the announcement week, we can finally start thinking about the next set of free Xbox games!

Continue below for information on how to download June’s titles and for all of our latest coverage of Games With Gold July!

Can I Still Download June’s Titles?

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on the last Tuesday of May, and some of the titles are still available to download and play!

VALUE FOR MONEY: June’s line-up added up to over £60 worth of free titles

Xbox One players still have access to:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (1 – 30 June)

Coffee Talk (16 June – 15 July)

Xbox 360 players can still play:

Sine Mora (16 – 30 June)

Xbox players received Destroy All Humans too, but this has sadly expiredy expired.

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

ELUSIVE AS EVER: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month, making it pretty hard to judge when the next games will be announced.

That said, we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so we’re sticking to Tuesday 23 June.

REQUESTS: We’ve already got our wishlist published, but you can tweet us with your predictions for Games With Gold July!

Regarding the time of the reveal, this varies on a monthly basis.

READ MORE: Predictions for Games With Gold July’s Lineup

The titles typically arrive sometime between 3-5 pm (BST), so you’ll just have to keep an eye out for our update on the day.

Deals, Discounts & Offers

One of the standout offers from the ‘Deals‘ section on the Microsoft Store includes getting your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.

JUST A QUID: You really can’t afford to miss out on this one!

This offer provides players with access to Xbox Live Gold, and with it, hundreds of high-quality games to get through.

The Microsoft Store’s ‘Deals With Gold‘ section also sees new titles added regularly, so we recommend that you check it out.

READ MORE: Games With Gold Latest Deals, Discounts and Offer

Some standout titles from this week’s selection include:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

For Honour (Year 3 pass)

SnowRunner

Save Your Nuts

For more impressive deals ahead of the big reveal, head on over to Deals page on the Microsoft Store!