Games With Gold July 2020 Line-Up: Rumours, Predictions, Release Date, June’s Free Xbox Titles, Deals & More
The big reveal is just around the corner, so we’ve condensed all of our July coverage into one piece!
Around halfway through the month, the Games With Gold line-up is bolstered with new titles to spice up the experience.
However, as we are approaching the announcement week, we can finally start thinking about the next set of free Xbox games!
Continue below for information on how to download June’s titles and for all of our latest coverage of Games With Gold July!
Can I Still Download June’s Titles?
June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on the last Tuesday of May, and some of the titles are still available to download and play!
Xbox One players still have access to:
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (1 – 30 June)
- Coffee Talk (16 June – 15 July)
Xbox 360 players can still play:
- Sine Mora (16 – 30 June)
Xbox players received Destroy All Humans too, but this has sadly expiredy expired.
Release Date
Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.
Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date each month, making it pretty hard to judge when the next games will be announced.
Reveal Date
That said, we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month since February, so we’re sticking to Tuesday 23 June.
Regarding the time of the reveal, this varies on a monthly basis.
The titles typically arrive sometime between 3-5 pm (BST), so you’ll just have to keep an eye out for our update on the day.
Deals, Discounts & Offers
One of the standout offers from the ‘Deals‘ section on the Microsoft Store includes getting your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1.
This offer provides players with access to Xbox Live Gold, and with it, hundreds of high-quality games to get through.
The Microsoft Store’s ‘Deals With Gold‘ section also sees new titles added regularly, so we recommend that you check it out.
Some standout titles from this week’s selection include:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- For Honour (Year 3 pass)
- SnowRunner
- Save Your Nuts
For more impressive deals ahead of the big reveal, head on over to Deals page on the Microsoft Store!