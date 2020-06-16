[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Xbox Games with Gold

Games With Gold July 2020 Latest News: Reveal Date, Release Date, Download June’s Free Xbox Games, Predictions & More

As we approach the end of the month, we’ve started to gather useful information for July’s lineup.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jun 16, 2020
 

xbox GWG July latest news reveal date xbox live games halo

June’s Games with Gold line up was promising, but there were no real standout titles in the set of free Xbox games.

So will July be any different?

We typically see a forgotten blockbuster paired up with some more recent indie games, but there are no rules to be stuck to!

Continue reading for all the details you’ll need on the upcoming Games With Gold campaign.

Contents hide
1 When is it announced?
2 Download June’s Titles
3 Predictions

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

When is it announced?

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

project cars 2
ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

However, unlike PlayStation’s monthly PS Plus campaign, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date for each month.

READ MORE: Predictions for PS Plus July’s Lineup

That said, we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month for the past 4 campaigns, so that’s the best guess we can provide.

That sets Tuesday 23 June as the reveal date for Games With Gold July.

Download June’s Titles

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on Tuesday 26 May.

games with gold july
VALUE FOR MONEY: June’s line-up added up to over £60 worth of free titles

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is available to play from 1-30 June on Xbox One.

READ MORE: PS Plus July Latest News

Coffee Talk can still be downloaded between 16 June and 15 July.

Lastly of all, Sine Mora, is available on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 between 16-30 June.

Predictions

We’ve already delivered our predictions for July’s PS Plus campaign.

games with gold latest
MIND-BLOWING: This month we’re crying out for some third-person action!

These included:

  • The Last Of Us
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

However, we’re yet to get our predictions in for Games With Gold July.

Stay tuned for all of our Games With Gold updates as we approach the big reveal!

READ MORE: When is the PS Plus July Lineup announced?

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon