Games With Gold July 2020 Latest News: Reveal Date, Release Date, Download June’s Free Xbox Games, Predictions & More

As we approach the end of the month, we’ve started to gather useful information for July’s lineup.

June’s Games with Gold line up was promising, but there were no real standout titles in the set of free Xbox games.

So will July be any different?

We typically see a forgotten blockbuster paired up with some more recent indie games, but there are no rules to be stuck to!

Continue reading for all the details you’ll need on the upcoming Games With Gold campaign.

When is it announced?

Since a bunch of the active June titles expire on the 30 June, we can assume that the next set of titles will release on Wednesday 1st June.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

However, unlike PlayStation’s monthly PS Plus campaign, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date for each month.

That said, we’ve seen the lineups revealed on the last Tuesday of the month for the past 4 campaigns, so that’s the best guess we can provide.

That sets Tuesday 23 June as the reveal date for Games With Gold July.

Download June’s Titles

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on Tuesday 26 May.

VALUE FOR MONEY: June’s line-up added up to over £60 worth of free titles

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is available to play from 1-30 June on Xbox One.

Coffee Talk can still be downloaded between 16 June and 15 July.

Lastly of all, Sine Mora, is available on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 between 16-30 June.

Predictions

We’ve already delivered our predictions for July’s PS Plus campaign.

MIND-BLOWING: This month we’re crying out for some third-person action!

These included:

The Last Of Us

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

However, we’re yet to get our predictions in for Games With Gold July.

Stay tuned for all of our Games With Gold updates as we approach the big reveal!

