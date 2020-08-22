UPDATED* Xbox Games With Gold September 2020 Predictions! – The Outer Worlds, Lego Marvel Collection, Dirt 4, Community Predictions, Release Date, Reddit and More!

Fingers crossed we’ll be getting some awesome games like The Outer Worlds in September!

Games with Gold gives Xbox Live members the chance to claim some awesome games!

The first Games with Gold for August are now available, and the mid-month drop is coming soon.

Let’s go over which games you can expect in the September lineup – which you can expect as early as 1 September!

The Outer Worlds

It’s been almost a year since The Outer Worlds released (25 October 2019).

EXPLORE – Explore some amazing new environments!

With a brand new DLC on the way, we can expect some major upgrades and changes to the game.

The Outer Worlds: Peril On Gorgon DLC is set to release on 9 September 2020.

We may see the standard version of the game hit Games with Gold to help build hype for the new content, and bring in new players to the action!

Lego Marvel Collection

The Lego Marvel Collection contains some of the best Lego games to date, which are perfect for all ages.

The bundle includes Lego Avengers and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 1 and 2.

With the release of the highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers coming up, we think releasing the Lego Marvel collection would be a great way to hype up the new release and bring in new players.

Dirt 4

Finally, we predict Dirt 4 will come to Games with Gold in September.

RALLY – Customise and build your car to fit your driving style!

Dirt is a rally racing series which began back in 1998. The next instalment is coming in October with Dirt 5.

We expert Dirt 4 releases with September’s Games with Gold to help grow the Dirt fan base before the release of the new title.

Community Predictions

Much of the Xbox community will try to predict which games will be on Game with Gold.

These predictions are typically shared on the Games with Gold Reddit, so head over there for more!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey / Origins

With the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming later this year, Xbox fans have predicted one of the recent AC titles will hit Games With Gold in September.

This would be a great way of introducing more players into the new RPG style of the Assassin’s Creed games.

Call of Duty Black Ops

With the official trailer of the new “Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War” releasing next week, fans want to return to the old series for some nostalgia.

Microsoft and Activision can build hype for the new title by releasing one of the old Black Ops games on Games with Gold.