25 Jun 2020

*UPDATED* Xbox Games with Gold July 2020 COUNTDOWN - Release Date, Free Games, Deals & more

The latest batch of titles has dropped from Microsoft, here's everything you need to know.

Xbox Games with Gold July 2020 Revealed

Games with Gold July Reveal Date

The latest instalment of Xbox Live's Games with Gold has been revealed!

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming releases.

Xbox has revealed this month’s Games with Gold:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (RRP $49.99 / £49.99) Available 1-31 July on Xbox One

Dunk Lords (RRP $19.99 / £n/a) Available 16 July – 15 August on Xbox One

Saints Row 2 (RRP $9.99 / £8.99) Available 1-15 July on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Juju (RRP $14.99 / £11.99) Available 16-31 July on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Xbox Live's Games with Gold are often released on the last Tuesday of the month.

Despite the games being revealed before the start of the new month, you won't be able to get playing them until Wednesday, 1 July.

