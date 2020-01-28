Xbox Games with Gold February 2020 LIVE: Deals, Discounts, Free Games & more

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is one of the best features of Xbox Live membership, giving you access to free games every single month of the year.
That said, Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced - and you’re going to enjoy what is in store for the next month.
Xbox Game Pass for PC
Xbox Game Pass is a separate membership to Xbox Games with
Gold, with this subscription giving you “unlimited access to over 100 games”.
TEAM UP: Which games can tempt you to Game Pass on PC?
The PC version is currently on offer for just £1 for three
months.
Games available to play on Game Pass for PC are: Gears 5, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 4 and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.
Current deals
There are currently 17 games on offer through Xbox Live
Games with Gold. Let’s hope for some even bigger and better savings in February.
Wreckfest
Price: £27.99
CAUSE HAVOC: Can you take out the opposition and finish first in Wreckfest?
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Price: £17.49
MONSTER SAVING: The THQ title is 50% off
MX vs ATV All Out
Price: £7.49
GET MOTORING: Save a massive 70% on the 2018 release
Darksiders III
Price: £14.84
DARK ARTS: Save over £30 on the third Darksiders instalment
Fade to Silence
Price: £13.19
OFFER FADING: Move fast to get the THQ title
Elex
Price: £17.99
STAND TALL: Eclectic, Lavish, Exhilarating, Xenial
Sine Mora EX
Price: £3.19
LEVEL UP: Play the Xbox One version for under £4
MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
Price: £5.99
FOUR TIMES THE FUN: Save £18 on Supercross Encore
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
PLOT TWIST: Play in gorgeous landscapes with the Giana Sisters
Price: £2.39
Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
Price: £5.99
LIFE ON MARS: Join the Faction for less than £6
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Price: £38.98
ANSWER THE CALL: Save over £20 in the latest Call of Duty instalment
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
Price: £35.99
DROP DEAD PRICES: Save £54 on the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead 2
Splash Blast Panic
Price: £7.49
BLAST-OFF: Get that arcade feel with Digital Smash's Splash Blast Panic
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Price: £6.24
DAMN GOOD SAVING: There's around £15 off the Rogue Factor title
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
Price: £19.99
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
Price: £6.74
PRICE RALLY: There's a huge saving of over £38 on WRC 6
Sublevel Zero Redux
Price: £3.99
SUBLEVEL SAVING: The SIGTRAP title costs less than £4
Knee Deep
Price: £3.59
SOLVE THE MYSTERY: The cheapest game on offer is far from the easiest
Madden NFL 20
Price: £29.99
FINISH STRONG: Celebrate Super Bowl season in style
Mortal Kombat 11
Price: £21.99
IMMORTALISED: Play as Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator and DC's Joker
Free Games
You also receive four free games each month on Xbox Games
with Gold – two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 throwbacks.
Styx: Shards of Darkness
ENTER DARKNESS: Can you maintain this goblin's stealth?
Batman: The Telltale Series
DREAM TEAM: Can you work alongside Catwoman?
The Xbox 360 games this month are Tekken 6 and Lego Star Wars 2.
