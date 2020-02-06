Xbox Game Pass PC February 2020: New games released – Final Fantasy XV, Youngblood, Death's Gambit, DLC, Discounts, Deals & more

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best bargains for gamers out there.

The platform is also available on PC, meaning you can play some top-quality games wherever you are.

The service, which costs just £10.99 (and is currently on offer for just £1) a month, grants access to over 100 Xbox games to download and keep, with more games added every month.

Here’s what’s in store for February.

Final Fantasy XV

The highly anticipated next instalment in the legendary series that defined storytelling and adventure in video games.

FINALLY! - The smash franchise arrives on PC this month

Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware.

Final Fantasy XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality.

The promise of immortality lies at the heart of Siradon in this challenging 2D action platformer with deep RPG elements.

TIL DEATH DO US PART: Can you negotiate the guardians of the realm?

As Death’s right hand, challenge the undying guardians of the realm and endure the eternal struggle to purge their souls. But what reward awaits a faithful servant of Death?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

19 years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris.

BIG BAD WOLF: It's time to slay some Nazis

Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz are forced into action.

Team up with a friend or play alone to level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance in the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date.

In Case You Missed It

With over 100 games in the library, and new ones added all the time, don't miss the recently added.

Already available on PC, you can play Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour. A

nd if you didn’t catch this one announced last week, starting tomorrow you can play the Game Preview version of ScourgeBringer!

Membership Benefits and Game Updates

ARK: Survival Evolved Valentine’s day event – February 11-19Love is in the air with their annual Valentine’s Day event. Mate tame dinosaurs and score chocolate rewards. Ahh, romance.

Bleeding Edge (Beta) – February 14-16Happy Valentine’s Day! What more romantic way could you spend your holiday than by gathering a team of loved ones to make a 4v4 team and tear it up in an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem?

They should make greeting cards just for this.

February 11 has some killer DLC coming at you.

A reminder that you can use your membership to get up to 10% off DLC and add-ons while the related games are in our library!

Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed (Console and PC). Harvest a few souls with your new scythe! Play through The Arboretum, The Swamp, and The Heart of the Swamp

(Console and PC). Harvest a few souls with your new scythe! Play through The Arboretum, The Swamp, and The Heart of the Swamp Metro Exodus DLC – Sam’s Story (Console and PC). In this sandbox-survival expansion, forge Sam’s path on his journey through Vladivostok on his mission to find his way home to the USA, where he hopes to find his family – alive. Help Sam find his way away from the Aurora in search of a way back to the USA.

