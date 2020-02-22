Xbox Game Pass February 2020: New Games coming to PC - Indivisible, Yakuza 0, Deals, DLC, Discounts & more

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best bargains for gamers out there.

The platform is also available on PC, meaning that users can access top-quality games wherever they are.

The platform (which costs just £10.99) grants users access to hundreds of Xbox games to download and keep, with more games being added every month.

Here’s what you can expect to see in the coming week.

Coming soon to PC

The Yakuza series has begun its journey over to the subscription services, and now we can finally get our hands on Yakuza 0 for virtually nothing.

ATTENTION TO DETAIL: This beautifully rendered game has stood the test of time in comparison to other JRPGs

This is off the back of three glorious Yakuza remakes hitting consoles over the past few months.

Alongside it comes the hospital simulation, Two Point Hospital, as well as Wasteland Remastered.

SCRUBS: Restore people back to health and save lives in this hospital simulator

Here are all the games announced for PC:

Yakuza 0

Two Point Hospital

Wasteland Remastered

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Indivisible

Kingdom Hearts 3 is another hit title that will be available one week from now, though this will only be on the Xbox One side.

That's all we have for now, but check out our other piece focusing on Xbox Game Pass for consoles!