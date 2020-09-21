BREAKING* Xbox acquire Bethesda – Elder Scrolls, Doom set to appear on Xbox Game Pass

It looks as if the complete library of titles from the publisher is set to become exclusive to Xbox.

After adding EA Play to Xbox Game Pass, you sensed something was happening at Xbox and Microsoft ahead of the Next Gen console release of Xbox Series X|S.

Things have now gone up another notch, as Microsoft acquire ZeniMax Media – parent company of Bethesda Softworks.

Series Takeover

Bethesda’s titles, such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and DOOM are now set to appear on Xbox Games Pass – a massive coup ahead of Next Gen.

YOU BETHESDA BELIEVE IT – All these titles will be exclusive to Xbox

Not only that, but as reported by Windows Central “Now Xbox, has the likes of DOOM, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout exclusively to engage the masses, and placing them exclusively onto Xbox consoles, Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass.”

Gamechanger

These two recent partnerships for Xbox look to battle PlayStation’s stronghold of exclusives (Last of Us, God of War) and the quality of its subscription service – PS Plus.

The PS Plus Collection will offer the finest PS4 titles like The Last of Us, God of War, Until Dawn and Final Fantasy XV on PS5 on PS Plus.

SUB WARS – Game Pass can now go head-to-head with PS Plus

Well, instead of ramping up Xbox’s fairly basic “Games with Gold” service which comes free each month with Xbox Live Gold, the team has identified Xbox Game Pass as the service to get behind.

With Game Pass available across console and PC, it is becoming more and more appealing, especially with Xbox’s backing of cloud gaming (a Beta is currently available on Android devices).

It has been mooted that this could be the last line of Xbox consoles as hardware, and this Bethesda acquisition, as well as its Game Pass arrival, suggests this is very much the case.

Bethesda titles expected on Xbox Game Pass

The following titles were named in the Xbox Wire news article – so we expect the to all appear on Xbox Game Pass:

The Elder Scrolls (Online already on Game Pass)

Fallout (76 and New Vegas already on Game Pass)

Wolfenstein (Youngblood already on Game Pass)

DOOM

Dishonored (2 already on Game Pass)

Prey

Quake

Starfield (unreleased)

