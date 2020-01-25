Steam Lunar Sale 2020: All the best PC game deals – Assassin’s Creed, Jedi Fallen Order & more

Steam always celebrate the Lunar New Year with a host of great discounts from their store with the Steam Lunar Sale.

Games from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are all on sale right now, with new offers featured every single day.

What’s more, sign in four days in a row to receive gifts from the Steam “Emperor”!.

RealSport looks at the best deals available on Steam for you to get your hands on.

Dark Souls III

Price: £9.99 (75% off)

One of the finest games in recent times, you’d be foolish to miss out on Dark Souls III for a price as low as £9.99.

SOUL TRADER: Pick up Dark Souls III for under £10

The PC version of the game received an 89/100 score on Metacritic, and it will take between 30-35 hours to complete the main game.

It may now bee close to four years old, but better late to get your hands on the Bandai Namco smash than never.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Price: £19.99 (60% off)

The Assassin’s Creed series may have lost its appeal in recent times, with the games becoming too repetitive of their predecessors.

DON’T MYTH OUT: Will you enter the Animus to Ancient Greece?

But, if you have played through as far as Origins, now is your time to step through the Greek-based Odyssey.

With a saving of 60% and the game still rated 86/100 on Metacritic (the highest since Brotherhood) then it’s time to make the move.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Price: £43.99 (20% off)

Although you can play Fallen Order as part of EA Origin access, if you want to fully own the game, the Steam Lunar Sale is your best way to go.

PRICE FALL: Play as Cal as he battles the Second Sisters

With Star Wars fever rife at the moment with The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, Fallen Order can let you get in on the action.

The Respawn Entertainment title is a must-buy for fans of Bloodborne and Dark Souls, with the stunning planets a hit for more casual games.

Street Fighter V

Price: £6.39 (60% off)

If you haven’t played Street Fighter V, just where have you for the past four years?

HARD TO BEAT: Play the latest instalment in the 32-year series

The ultimate button-basher game is fun for all, with the retro feel striking a chord with all gamers.

There are 16 characters to choose from, allowing you to battle friends on- and offline.

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

Price: £8.49 (66% off)

The Bafta-award winning smash was one of the finest games of the previous decade, and with Hellblade 2 in the pipeline for Xbox Series X, you should jump at this offer on Steam.

SLASHED: Will you dare to step into Senua’s shoes?

Play as Senua as she attempts to recover the soul of her lost lover, whilst dealing with a severe case of psychosis.

Play this game with a headset on, and the mixed voices Senua hears will be in your head. Terrifying.

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Price: £8.49 (70% off)

With Witcher fever gripping the globe right now, it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in the Witcher 3.

AARD BARGAIN: Geralt of Rivier is the man of the moment

Playing the game is of course way more immersive than the Netflix series, with the CD Projekt Red smash title picking up a 93/100 score on Metacritic.

Playing the game on a speedrun can take as little as 25 hours, with some gamers taking up to 100. There is even potentially 200 hours of gameplay for those you want to find it.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Price: £43.99 (45% off)

The Ultimate Edition is priced the same as the normal version of the game on Steam, you may as well cash in and go for the superior version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

DEAD CHEAP: Pick up some moonshine in Red Dead 2

The PC version only arrived in December 2019, so this is the best price for the game so far.

From the producers of the Grand Theft Auto series, play on a huge map with at least 35 hours of gameplay awaiting you.

Football Manager 2020

Price: £29.99 (25% off)

With the transfer window currently open, it makes perfect sense to move for Football Manager 2020.

TRANSFER BARGAIN: Will you pounce for FM20 this January?

The most detailed of all football games, FM20 lets you guide any club in the world as you look to climb the leagues or survive relegation.

Find the next wonderkid, pick up a bargain as you prove to the board you are the right man for the team going forward.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Price: £6.79 (60% off)

It may have been released over four years ago, but for that price, it is well worth moving for Rainbow Six Siege if you have never played it before.

MAKE IT RAIN: Save 60% on the Tom Clancy smash

Metacritic rated the Ubisoft title a respectable 79/100, the game has changed plenty since its release.

The tactical multiplayer shooter has been continuously tweaks, with operator, weapons, menus and servers not off-limits for the developers.

Grand Theft Auto V

Price: £12.49 (50% off)

Despite being released all the way back in 2013, GTA V is still making sales… and receiving updates from the developers.

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY: Join the global phenomenon of GTA Online

Travelling to Los Santos for just over £10 is a blessing as you join the 34 million gamers who have logged in to GTA Online.

Of course, the offline story is just as popular, as you attempt to recover and flee from the law after a botched robbery.

