Star Wars: Squadrons: Fly into battle in style with £20 off this fantastic gaming headset

With Star Wars: Squadrons leaking early, fans are getting excited to jump back into another fantastic Star Wars game.

Upgrade your audio with £20 off this INSMART Gaming Headset

One of the new features sure to be included in the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons is 3D audio that allows you to listen out for the iconic sounds of the TIE Fighters coming up behind you.

Get a step up on your opponents with a brand-new headset tailored for an immersive gaming experience. INSMART’s noise isolating technology will immediately improve your gameplay, making enemy footsteps or movements much easier to locate.

Judging from this picture of the INSMART Headset, these headphones are really durable and will definitely last you well into the next generation of gaming. With the promise of 3D Audio for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, now is absolutely the time to pick up a fantastic set of headphones.

WOW: Should headphones really bend like that?

CLICK HERE TO BUY: INSMART G9000 Gaming Headset- £25.59

Take down the Empire in comfort with this HALF-PRICE Brazen Puma Gaming Chair

Working from home doesn’t need to be uncomfortable with this gaming chair. Most gaming chairs are incredibly expensive for what they are, so finding one for only £50 is an absolute steal.

Brazen’s chair provides all the features of your standard gaming chair and is incredibly easy to assemble. The padded armrests will keep you comfortable through your long days of work…or some long gaming marathons.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Brazen Puma Gaming Chair- £49.97

Save a whopping 61% on this official Baby Yoda toy

The internet went crazy for Baby Yoda when The Mandalorian released late last year on Disney Plus.

While Disney was slow to jump on the Baby Yoda hype, the official Hasbro plush is slated for release in the UK on 6 July, available for just £23.63, down from £60.

Whether you want a force user watching over you as you mow down TIE fighters, or just want a cool piece of memorabilia, this toy is sure to be perfect for any Star Wars superfans.

IN LOVE: Protect Baby Yoda at all costs.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy- £23.63

Practice your Lightsaber skills with £30 off Lenovo’s Jedi Challenges AR Headset

If you can’t wait for Star Wars: Squadrons, test your Jedi skills with Lenovo’s AR headset, compatible with IOS and Android devices.

The headset lets you engage in battles against some of the most iconic Star Wars characters including Darth Vader, Yoda, and Kylo Ren. You can also fight against your friends and family in local 1v1 battles- something every Star Wars fan has dreamt of doing.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Lenovo ZA390011GB Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset- £69.95

Stock up on FIFA Points ahead of Wednesday’s Summer Heat promo!

FIFA Ultimate Team celebrates the return of football with its launch of Summer Heat, and so if you’re wanting to pack the insane cards it’s sure to release, make sure to buy enough FIFA points before Wednesday!

EA has a tendency for releasing flash sale packs during these promos, so stock up early if you don’t want to be stuck waiting in the payment screen while everyone else is buying packs.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Points

Pre-order The Last of Us 2 now before it sells out!

The sequel to Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us is almost here and storefronts are starting to sell out of their physical copies.

The Last of Us 2 was delayed due to logistical reasons stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, so stock was lower than expected to begin with.

Reviews for the game started to drop on Friday, and it has already reached a 96 rating on Metacritic. The Last of Us 2 looks to be another fantastic Naughty Dog game, so grab your physical copy before they all go!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER: The Last of Us 2 Limited Edition with Steelbook- £52.99

Pre-order LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The LEGO Star Wars games are an iconic part of gaming history. With the Skywalker Saga finally coming to a close in December, LEGO is releasing a HUGE game that will contain all nine episodes of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Featuring hundreds of playable characters from across the Star Wars universe, fans can play the game in any order they like, experiencing the best Star Wars moments in an all-new way whenever they want.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- £49.99

