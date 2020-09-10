Fortnite: Special Edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle Announced: Price, Release Date, Pre-Order Guide and Full Details

Featuring a custom console and digital items this is the perfect Switch bundle for Fortnite superfans…

Not wanting to be left out of the current hype surrounding new consoles, Nintendo has just announced a very stylish special edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch.

If a Switch console emblazoned with Fortnite-themed artwork wasn’t enough to tempt you, the bundle also contains a range of digital items for use within the hugely-popular Battle Royale game (which comes pre-installed).

Read on for all the information we have about this exciting bundle…

What’s included in the special edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch?

The main attraction of this bundle is, of course, the console/handheld hybrid itself.

Previous Switch Fortnite bundles have only offered a Switch in standard colours, but this time Nintendo has gone the extra step and designed a console around the game.

Featuring custom artwork on both the docking station and the back of the console itself, this is one of the best looking Switch consoles we’ve ever seen.

We especially love the extra detailing on the right joy-con controller, where the home button has been turned into the floating battle bus.

The joy-con colour combination, of blue and yellow, is also exclusive to this bundle.

If the custom-designed Switch wasn’t enough you also get 2000 V-Bucks and the Wildcat Outfit for use within Fortnite with this bundle.

Where can I pre-order the special edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, retailers aren’t taking pre-orders on this bundle just yet.

Be sure to check back, as we’ll update this article with full pre-order information once retailers start taking orders.

What’s the price of the special edition Fortnite Nintendo Switch?

We don’t currently have European pricing info for this bundle, although it’s been confirmed that it’ll retail for $469.95 in Australia, which is around £260.

We’ll update this article when we get a confirmed UK price.

Due for release on October 30th this limited edition Switch will make an ideal Christmas present for a loved one, or just an early holiday gift for yourself.

If you’re in Australia you’ll have to wait an extra week though, as the bundle launches November 6th in your region.