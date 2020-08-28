This Samsung flash sale offers BIG savings on smartphones, tablets and wearable tech

Samsung are celebrating summer by giving you 15% off a wide selection of smartphones, tablets and wearables

The weather may have cooled down slightly in recent weeks, but there are still plenty of hot summer deals to be had and Samsung have a real scorcher here.

Right now you can get 15% off (almost) all smartphones, tablets and wearables on the Samsung website, just by entering discount code SAVE15 at checkout.

There are a few products not included in the promotion (including the recently released Galaxy Note20/Note20 Ultra), but otherwise, this saving can be applied across Samsung’s range.

Read on for more information on this very tasty deal…

How to get 15% off a Samsung smartphone, tablet or wearable

To get your 15% discount head on over to the official Samsung website, browse the wide selection of smartphones, tablets and wearables and once you’ve made your selection simply enter code SAVE15 right before you pay.

It’s that’s easy, and to make this deal even sweeter you’ll get free next day delivery when you order before 8 pm.

Which items aren’t included in this sale?

Like we mentioned this 15% discount applies to almost the entire Samsung smartphone, tablet and wearable range, but unfortunately, there are a few products excluded. The deal doesn’t apply to the following products:

Galaxy Note20/Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy S20 BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, and Galaxy Z Flip Thom Brown Edition.

When does this discount end?

This deal has been labelled a ‘flash sale’ for good reason. You’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of this massive saving.

The discount code is live from today (28th August 2020) and will work until 1st September 2020. So if you’ve been eyeing up a snazzy new smartphone or a stylish smartwatch, make sure to make use of this saving here while you can.