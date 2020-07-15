PUBG Mobile Season 14: Best Controllers to use in the new update

A new season of PUBG Mobile means a fresh start.

If you were frustrated at your performances and placements in Season 13, now is the perfect time to start improving and consistently place in the top positions.

To help you on your quest for victory, we've compiled a list of our favourite controllers that work with PUBG Mobile.

The BEST Mobile Controller- Razer Raiju Mobile

This controller is so good that we'd probably pick it over a DualShock controller any day of the week.

The Razer Raiju features a classic controller layout and is ergonomically designed to give its users the best gaming experience on-the-go.

Its four customisable buttons make it easy to switch between different playstyles depending on your strategy or mobile game. The Raiju's hair triggers will give you an advantage over any non-controller-using mobile player.

Much like most Razer products, it's dependable, high-quality, and the best at what it does, absolutely justifying its premium price tag.

RAZE THE STAKES: You can't go wrong with a Razer controller

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Razer Raiju Mobile controller- £139.99

Best Value Controller- SteelSeries Stratus Duo

If you need a slightly cheaper controller, this SteelSeries controller offers a high-quality gaming experience at half the price!

Available for only £64, this controller has up to 20 hours of battery, making it perfect for any long-distance trips or gaming sessions. Its 2.4Ghz connection ensures not even lag can stop you from winning gunfights on the newLivik map.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller- £64.99

Best Gaming Grip- EasySMX Grip

Sometimes, you might not want to carry around a bulky controller to play PUBG Mobile with. If this is the case then the more compact, portable EasySMX mobile grip is an essential purchase.

Not only does it provide extra grip and add triggers to your phone, but it also includes a cooling fan to ensure your phone doesn't overheat while gaming.

KEEP YOUR COOL: The EasySMX's fan will be a lifesaver in games such as Fortnite or PUBG.

Worried about draining your battery playing PUBG Mobile? The EasySMX grip comes with a built-in charging bank to provide you with a back-up.

For just £19.99, it's hard to go wrong with this grip.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: EasySMX Mobile Gaming Grip- £19.99