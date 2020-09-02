PS5 Black Friday 2020: What to Expect, Best Deals Right Now, Hard Drives, Deals, Controllers, TVs, Headsets and more

It’s coming up fast, and we’re here to give you all the latest in the run up for everything Next-Gen!

If you’ve got an eye on a PS5 this year, and want to make sure you’ve got everything you need to get the most out of the next-gen console, then heading to the Black Friday 2020 sales is the way to go!

One of two mega sales, the other one being, of course, Amazon Prime Day, there are amazing deals on TVs, headsets, controllers, and more to be had – all of which will be perfect for your PS5 set-up.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with the very latest PS5 related deals. But in the meantime, let’s take a look at some items that are a must-have to experience next-gen to the fullest!

Best Deal Right Now

As promised, here’s a deal you can get your hands on ahead of Black Friday 2020!

WD 2TB HDD Drive

The WD 2TB HDD Drive is purpose built for gaming, and if you’re planning on storing your PS4 games to play on PS5 via backwards compatibilty, this is a great choice that you can get right now.

BUILT TO LAST: A durable design keeps your files safe and sound

This HDD is only £74.40, down from £89.99 on Amazon, and comes with a substantial 2 TB of space.

It’s a convenient, affordable, and a brilliant choice for housing your PS4 games both for both now and if you choose to upgrade to next-gen.

Will PS5 be at Black Friday 2020?

Xbox Series may have announced a release date (November) however Sony is seemingly still keeping its cards close to its chest.

Scheduled for Holiday 2020, we may see PS5 release before Black Friday on 27 November, however, it’s unlikely we’ll get a discount this early in the game!

ANNOUNCEMENT SOON? We may see Sony reveal the release date sooner than we thought

The PS5 is set to be a real knockout in the net-gen world, and has some amazing titles to its name, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales!

That’s not to mention all the current classics like Warzone and Fortnite!

TVs for PS5

The PS5 is an absolute powerhouse, and can run games in extremely high frame rates, and impressive resolution. 8K gaming looks set to be supported, meaning games will really come alive.

Sony has even gone so far as to make a TV specifically for PS5 gaming! Expect to see the ‘ready for PS5’ tagline being thrown around in the run-up to Black Friday!

THE ‘DEFINITION’ OF NEXT-GEN: With 8K gaming, the PS5 is set to be an absolute show-stopper

There are some great discounts to be had on 8K TVs in the Black Friday sales.

PS5 Controllers

Unlike Xbox Series X, which is backwards compatible with Xbox One controllers, the PS5 is a little different.

PS4 DualShock 4 controllers can be used on PS5, but only with backwards-compatible PS4 games.

MAKES SENSE! The new and improved PS5 controller looks incredibly impressive!

That means that you can use a PS4 controller with PS4 games that can be played on PS5.

In short, if you want to get the most out of PS5, you’re probably better off grabbing a DualSense Controller! They’re worth the investment also, with some amazing enhancements in haptic feedback, in addition to a built-in mic!

PS5 Gaming Headsets

Headsets are some of the most popular items in sales – there’s something for everyone in terms of budget, design and quality.

The big question is, will headsets out now work with PS5? The good news is if they can be plugged in with a USB, a 3.5 mm jack, or are wireless – they’re good to go.

NEXT-GEN READY: Most headsets will be compatible with PS5!

You should also know that getting a premium quality headset for an affordable price is not uncommon in the sales, so this November could be the perfect time for an upgrade.

