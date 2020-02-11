Major titles going for cheap in PS4 Sale: GTA V, God of War, The Witcher 3 & more

There's a Critics' Choice sale is underway for the month of February, and it's featuring some of the lowest prices we've seen on top-rated PS4 games.

This is easily one of the better PSN sales we have seen for some time, so if there's a critically acclaimed game you've been waiting for, now would be the time to buy.

It's a relatively short list, but there are plenty of new releases included too.

Continue reading for more details.

Major titles

There's a whole bunch of amazing games up for grabs this week.

MADNESS: We can't remember the last time we saw such an extensive sale on the PSN Store

One game we can recommend is The Witcher 3, which is currently listed at just £7.39.

Looking around, this will save you quite a few quid off the physical version on sale at Argos, so it's a no brainer.

BARGAIN: One of the most successful titles of all time is currently on offer for cheaper than £10

We've listed some of the other best deals on offer in the Critics' Choice sale below, but you should check out the full list, offering 144 titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for £24.99

Borderlands 3 for £24.99

Marvel's Spider-Man for £15.99

Grand Theft Auto 5 for £12.99

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for £7.39

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for £19.99

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition for £15.99

Hitman 2 for £17.99

Don't forget, PS Plus members can also download their PS Plus February games in their PSN Store, featuring Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour.