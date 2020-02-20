PS Plus Reddit Predictions March 2020: Free Games – Doom, Batman Return to Arkham, Tekken 7 & more

A PS Plus membership includes a load of great benefits, but the best thing about the subscription is the free games made available to members each month.

Sony has set their standards high so far in 2020, with the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection made available in January, followed by the Bioshock: The Collection this month.

What surprises could Sony have for us in March? Well, a whole load of Reddit users have flocked to the PS Plus subreddit to share their thoughts and predictions.

Doom

One game that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist last month was Doom (2016).

ETERNAL: Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

With Doom: Eternal launching in March, it would be the perfect time to give fans a taste of the stunning shooter and the carnage to come.

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

Batman: Return to Arkham

The original Arkham games were dark for many reasons.

Visually, the deep blacks actually add to the atmosphere, but then again they have just been used to disguise the graphical shortcomings of 2009-era consoles.

Here, every plant, rock and puddle of water looks slightly off and as a result, Gotham feels pretty blocky.

That said, it won’t stop players from experiencing all of the nostalgia that drove them to play in the first place.

Tekken 7

Tekken 7 is actually the eigth main instalment in the Tekken franchise – one of the most successful fighting games series of all time.

I’LL BREAK YOUR FACE: Tekken is one of the most successful fighting games of all time

Tekken 7 features bigger stages with more interactivity than its predecessors, such as walls or floors that can be broken to reveal new fighting areas.

The character customization feature has been enhanced as well, and certain items have implications in the combat.

