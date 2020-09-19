[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PS Plus Predictions October 2020: Release Date, Theme, Resident Evil 7, and more

What epic titles are waiting for PS4 owners on the horizon? Here’s what we think you might see.

by Ramzi Musa Sep 19, 2020
PS Plus Prediction October 2020

PS Plus is incoming, and as we enter the last month ahead of November, aka the PS5 release window, we’re here to offer our predictions on just what Sony has in store for us this October 2020!

So the best way to predict is always to take a look at what’s come before! So let’s quickly recap what we’ve seen so far.

Last month we saw two huge titles feature. PUBG, the incredibly popular battle royale, and the iconic Steet Fighter V.

ps plus september 2020 sfv pubg
A WHOLE NEW BATTLEGROUND: These two titans of the gaming world came crashing

You still have until Monday, 5 October to download the two bangers – so don’t miss out!

What can we expect this month?

Well, predicting a pattern with PS Plus is always a little tricky. Take a look below for the year’s releases so far, and see for yourself!

MonthGame 1Game 2Bonus Game
SeptemberStreet Fighter VPUBG
AugustCoD: Modern Warfare 2
(Campaign Remastered)		Fall Guys
JulyNBA 2K20Rise of the Tomb Raider
(20 Year Celebration)		Erica
JuneCoD: WWIIStar Wars Battlefront II
MayCities: SkylinesFarming Simulator 19
AprilUncharted 4: A Thief’s EndDirt Rally 2.0
MarchShadow of the ColossusSonic Forces
FebruaryBioshock: The CollectionSims 4Firewall Zero Hour
JanuaryUncharted: The Nathan Drake CollectionGoat Simulator

When it comes to genres, we’ve seen a whole lot of different combinations, ranging from sims to FPS, all the way to US Sports and action-adventure titles.

To date, the genres have actually been fairly well balanced, which makes it tougher to predict this month,

But if we had to go with something, we’d say we’re in for a first-person shooter and an indie game. And since October is the month of Halloween – may be at least one horror!

Resident Evil VII – Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is an incredible horror experience, and has to be played to be believed.

resident evil
MEET THE FAMILY: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard brings the player into the grasp of a dangerous and terrifying family

Super scary, super intense, and also seemingly inspired by some of the classic horror films out there too, such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

There are moments in the game which stick with you (whether that be for the right or wrong reasons) and it’s definitely not for everyone, but for those who enjoy the rush – this a must-play.

Journey

We could maybe end up seeing this showstopper. It’s a hugely popular and beautiful game, where you traverse a mysterious land on a quest to simply reach the top of a mountain.

It’s dramatic, dynamic, and a real showcase of what indie games can do, and has gone down as one of the iconic games of PS4.

Journey™ Game | PS4 - PlayStation
HEAD TOWARDS THE LIGHT: A simple objective for a game packed with depth

If you’re stepping into the world of indie games, this is a great game to start off with.

When will we hear PS Plus October 2020 games?

Mark your calendars for 6 October, for the next batch of free games, but remember, that we may well hear what games they are before the date itself!

Sony does seemingly enjoy building some hype around the titles within the week building up – so expect to hear the games around Wednesday, 30 September!

Make sure to check back in for all the latest on PS Plus, right here!

Written by Ramzi Musa

