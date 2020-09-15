[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PS Plus

PS Plus October 2020: Release Date, Reveal, Free Games, September download & more

With the PS5 on the way, could this month’s games ramp up the hype for some huge sequels?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 15, 2020
ps plus october gt sport release date

PS Plus has been providing the goods in recent months.

With PlayStation 5 just around the corner, the team at Sony have been raising the hype with some killer releases on PS Plus – but what do we expect from October?

PS Plus October Release Date

PS Plus October will arrive on Tuesday, 6 October.

Reveal Date

The games will be available to download before that date, however.

watch dogs 2 min
COMMUNITY CALLS – Will we finally see Watch Dogs 2 on PS Plus?

PlayStation will perk interest by showing off the games within a week of them becoming available.

We expect this to be anytime from Wednesday, 30 September.

PS Plus Septemeber Free Games

Last month we saw two smash titles arrive on PS Plus – PUBG and the iconic Street Fighter V.

ps plus september 2020 sfv pubg
ALL STAR LINE-UP – Subscribers got a great choice last month

You still have until Monday, 5 October to download the two huge games.

2020’s PS Plus Titles

These are all the titles that have arrives on PS Plus this year:

MonthGame 1Game 2Bonus Game
SeptemberStreet Fighter VPUBG
AugustCoD: Modern Warfare 2
(Campaign Remastered)		Fall Guys
JulyNBA 2K20Rise of the Tomb Raider
(20 Year Celebration)		Erica
JuneCoD: WWIIStar Wars Battlefront II
MayCities: SkylinesFarming Simulator 19
AprilUncharted 4: A Thief’s EndDirt Rally 2.0
MarchShadow of the ColossusSonic Forces
FebruaryBioshock: The CollectionSims 4Firewall Zero Hour
JanuaryUncharted: The Nathan Drake CollectionGoat Simulator

