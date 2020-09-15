PS Plus October 2020: Release Date, Reveal, Free Games, September download & more

With the PS5 on the way, could this month’s games ramp up the hype for some huge sequels?

PS Plus has been providing the goods in recent months.

With PlayStation 5 just around the corner, the team at Sony have been raising the hype with some killer releases on PS Plus – but what do we expect from October?

PS Plus October will arrive on Tuesday, 6 October.

The games will be available to download before that date, however.

COMMUNITY CALLS – Will we finally see Watch Dogs 2 on PS Plus?

PlayStation will perk interest by showing off the games within a week of them becoming available.

We expect this to be anytime from Wednesday, 30 September.

PS Plus Septemeber Free Games

Last month we saw two smash titles arrive on PS Plus – PUBG and the iconic Street Fighter V.

ALL STAR LINE-UP – Subscribers got a great choice last month

You still have until Monday, 5 October to download the two huge games.

2020’s PS Plus Titles

These are all the titles that have arrives on PS Plus this year:

Month Game 1 Game 2 Bonus Game September Street Fighter V PUBG August CoD: Modern Warfare 2

(Campaign Remastered) Fall Guys July NBA 2K20 Rise of the Tomb Raider

(20 Year Celebration) Erica June CoD: WWII Star Wars Battlefront II May Cities: Skylines Farming Simulator 19 April Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Dirt Rally 2.0 March Shadow of the Colossus Sonic Forces February Bioshock: The Collection Sims 4 Firewall Zero Hour January Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Goat Simulator

