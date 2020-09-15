PS Plus October 2020: Release Date, Reveal, Free Games, September download & more
With the PS5 on the way, could this month’s games ramp up the hype for some huge sequels?
PS Plus has been providing the goods in recent months.
With PlayStation 5 just around the corner, the team at Sony have been raising the hype with some killer releases on PS Plus – but what do we expect from October?
PS Plus October Release Date
PS Plus October will arrive on Tuesday, 6 October.
Reveal Date
The games will be available to download before that date, however.
PlayStation will perk interest by showing off the games within a week of them becoming available.
We expect this to be anytime from Wednesday, 30 September.
PS Plus Septemeber Free Games
Last month we saw two smash titles arrive on PS Plus – PUBG and the iconic Street Fighter V.
You still have until Monday, 5 October to download the two huge games.
2020’s PS Plus Titles
These are all the titles that have arrives on PS Plus this year:
|Month
|Game 1
|Game 2
|Bonus Game
|September
|Street Fighter V
|PUBG
|August
|CoD: Modern Warfare 2
(Campaign Remastered)
|Fall Guys
|July
|NBA 2K20
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
(20 Year Celebration)
|Erica
|June
|CoD: WWII
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|May
|Cities: Skylines
|Farming Simulator 19
|April
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|Dirt Rally 2.0
|March
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Sonic Forces
|February
|Bioshock: The Collection
|Sims 4
|Firewall Zero Hour
|January
|Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
|Goat Simulator
