[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PS Plus

PS Plus October 2020 COUNTDOWN – Free PS4 Games, Release Date & more

It’s the last full month before Next Gen, so will Sony give us the goods on the subscription service?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 25, 2020
ps plus countdown resident evil 7

PS Plus offers you the chance to claim two free PS4 games every month, and a load of subscriptions.

Here’s an overview of what’s coming this October.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
1.1 Reveal Date
2 Frees Games Predictions
2.1 Resident Evil VII – Biohazard
3 Journey

Release Date

With September’s running until Monday, 5 September -we are expecting October’s PS Plus games to become available on Tuesday, 6 October.

Reveal Date

The upcoming games will be revealed a few days in advance, so we think this could be from Wednesday, 30 September.

Frees Games Predictions

It’s never easy predicting teh free games on PS Plus – but we;ve given it our best shot:

Resident Evil VII – Biohazard

Not for the faint-hearted, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is an insane horror experience.

resident evil
SEVENTH HEAVEN HELL: Are you brave enough to take on Resident Evil?

Scary, intense and inspired by classic horror films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Journey

It may feel a bit dated, having arrived on PS3 back in 2012 – but the popularity of Journey saw it ported onto PS4 three years later.

journey ps4 sand min
DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’ – The music is joruney responds to the player’s actions

The task is simple – make it to the top of the mountain in this beautiful masterpiece.

READ MORE: PS Plus Discounts and Offers October 2020

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon