PS Plus October 2020 COUNTDOWN – Free PS4 Games, Release Date & more

It’s the last full month before Next Gen, so will Sony give us the goods on the subscription service?

PS Plus offers you the chance to claim two free PS4 games every month, and a load of subscriptions.

Here’s an overview of what’s coming this October.

With September’s running until Monday, 5 September -we are expecting October’s PS Plus games to become available on Tuesday, 6 October.

The upcoming games will be revealed a few days in advance, so we think this could be from Wednesday, 30 September.

Frees Games Predictions

It’s never easy predicting teh free games on PS Plus – but we;ve given it our best shot:

Resident Evil VII – Biohazard

Not for the faint-hearted, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is an insane horror experience.

SEVENTH HEAVEN HELL: Are you brave enough to take on Resident Evil?

Scary, intense and inspired by classic horror films such as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Journey

It may feel a bit dated, having arrived on PS3 back in 2012 – but the popularity of Journey saw it ported onto PS4 three years later.

DON’T STOP BELIEVIN’ – The music is joruney responds to the player’s actions

The task is simple – make it to the top of the mountain in this beautiful masterpiece.

